IPL 2020: Warner 1st to score over 500 runs in 6 consecutive IPL seasons

Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner has become the first batsman to score over 500 runs in six consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) editions.
On Tuesday evening, Warner scored unbeaten 85 against Mumbai Indians and SRH chased down a target of 150 and sealed its spot in the playoffs. In 14 matches so far this season, the left-handed batsman has amassed 529 runs and is second in the list for the race for the Orange Cap.
In 2019 IPL season, the Australian opener had scored 692 runs in 12 matches at a brilliant average of over 69. He was not part of the 2018 IPL as he was serving a one-year ban for his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate controversy.
In 2017 Warner amassed 641 runs, 848 in 2016, 562 in 2015 and 528 in 2014. In a total of 140 IPL matches, Warner has scored 5,235 runs, including four hundreds.
SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator on Friday.
