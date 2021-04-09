IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings done with 'final revision', boys set to roar

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, Match 49: CSK vs KKR playing 11 prediction, head to head details
IPL 2020, Match 44: RCB vs CSK head to head and playing 11 prediction
IPL 2020: Check CSK vs DC head to head and playing 11 prediction here
IPL 2020: CSK vs RCB playing 11 prediction and head to head details
IPL 2020: Check CSK vs SRH head to head and playing 11 prediction here
-
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to get underway on Friday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players are done with their "final revision" and are ready to roar in the 14th edition of the league.
"Final revision done right. The lions are all set to go live! #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK tweeted along with the pictures of players sweating it out in the nets.
The opening game of IPL season 14 will be played between Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Friday. CSK will begin their campaign on Saturday against Delhi Capitals.
Despite witnessing a dismal run in the last season, CSK will still enter the 2021 edition of the IPL as one of the favourites, given the franchise's track record on Indian soil. Not to forget the experience the side has at its disposal.
The team will step into the new season with several changes as Shane Watson retired from all forms of cricket following last year's IPL while CSK opted not to retain Harbhajan Singh. Despite the absence of these two, CSK still has surfeit experience in the squad. Also, the Dhoni-led team will see the return of Suresh Raina, who had missed the last edition of the tournament. Raina's return will bolster the team's batting line-up.
In the mini-auction, held in February, CSK went all out for all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham. The franchise bought the player for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the mini-auction. Also, in the absence of Harbhajan Singh, CSK had to add an experienced spinner to the team, and the team ironed that problem out with the addition of Moeen Ali.
The team also has Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur and both of them will be brimming with confidence as they were at their best in last month's ODI series between India and England. Hence, the duo will look to continue with their recent form, heading into the IPL.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor