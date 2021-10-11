IPL 2021: Hasaranga, Chameera released by RCB ahead of Eliminator

-
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday announced that Sri Lanka cricketers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the team's bio bubble ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Eliminator.
Hasaranga and Chameera have been released to join the Sri Lanka squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup qualifiers.
"OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Wanindu Hasaranga & Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the RCB bio bubble as they join up with the SL team for their #WT20 qualifiers. We wish both of them the best & thank them for their professionalism & hard work during #IPL2021," RCB tweeted.
KKR will lock horns with RCB on Monday in the Eliminator.
Coming back to Sri Lanka, the Asian side on Sunday announced the final 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Akila Dananjaya have been included in the final squad by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
Last month, Mahela Jayawardene was appointed as the consultant of the Sri Lankan squad for the first round of the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Sri Lanka will play in two ICC-organised World Cup warm-up games, on October 12 and 14 before commencing its T20 World Cup campaign.
