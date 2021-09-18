IPL 2021: Hasaranga, Chameera have given RCB new 'dimensions', says Kohli

-
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli feels the inclusion of Sri Lanka cricketers Wanidu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera has bolstered the side ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.
Hasaranga replaced Adam Zampa while Chameera came in place of Daniel Sams for the resumption of IPL 2021.
"Adam Zampa and Richardson were with us in the first leg but they decided to not play in the second essay for the reasons absolutely understandable," said Kohli in a virtual press conference on Saturday.
"The replacements we have got are Wanidu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera. They have played so much cricket for Sri Lanka and they understand how to play on pitches like these and their skill sets will be of huge help for us, playing in Dubai and how the wicket will play out they know everything. We feel stronger as the new additions have given us few other dimensions," he added.
RCB was going great guns with new signing Glenn Maxwell becoming the side's highest run-getter at the halfway stage when the tournament was halted in May this year. But Kohli doesn't seem to be worried because of the break as he vows to find motivation with the RCB squad for the remaining season.
"We had a great start to the first half of IPL 2021. We know that we can play a certain brand of cricket as we have shown in the first leg with consistent performances," said Kohli.
"Whether you have seven wins in the row, you have to start the eighth game with the same passion. And if you have no wins in five games which we have experience as a team, you still have to find motivation. You just cannot afford to take things for granted," he added.
Kohli and Mohammed Siraj have finished quarantine and are ready for the tournament resumption.
"When after quarantine I stepped out, yesterday to practice, I did not feel we went away at all. I felt like this is just an extension of where we left," said Kohli.
"The spirit the camaraderie was absolutely the same and the excitement could be felt in the air. I was very happy to see such a relaxed environment," he added.
The IPL 2021 is all set to resume on Sunday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
