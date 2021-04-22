JUST IN
IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs RR: Bangalore looks to continue its winning run

The live toss for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will take place at 7:00 pm IST today. Check RCB vs RR live playing 11 and toss updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
In Match 16 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai today
 
RCB captain Virat Kohli would look to continue his winning streak in IPL 2021 as this is the first time when Bangalore has won all of its first three matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, needs a good show from its captain Sanju Samson who seemed to have lost his touch after a blistering century against Punjab Kings in the first match this season.

RCB vs RR playing 11
 
Navdeep Saini could find a place in RCB playing 11 as the team has moved from Chennai to Mumbai and an extra pacer would give Kohli an opportunity to shuffle his bowlers. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals might bring in Mahipal Lomror in place of Shivam Dube, who failed to make any impression so far.
 
RCB vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
RCB vs RR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
 
 
 
RCB vs RR Live streaming and telecast details
 
The RCB vs RR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for IPL live score and RCB vs RR match updates…

