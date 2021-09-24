JUST IN
IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK LIVE updates: Chennai eyes top spot on points table

Check IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK LIVE updates, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings live toss and playing 11 updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore | Chennai Super Kings | IPL 2021

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would look continue its dominant show in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) when MS Dhoni-led side takes on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today at Sharjah Cricket Ground. RCB needs to improve its batting as the Bangalore-based franchise seeks to keep its place in the top half of IPL 2021 points table. Chennai, on the other hand, is at the second place and a win will push it to the top of IPL 2021 team rankings.
 
RCB vs CSK playing 11
 
Both the teams are likely to retain their playing 11s.

RCB tentative playing 11:  Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David/Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini.

CSK tentative playing 11: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwayne Bravo/Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

RCB vs CSK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will take place at 7 pm IST.

RCB vs CSK: IPL 2021 live scorecard
 
RCB vs CSK Live streaming and telecast details
 
The RCB vs CSK match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs CSK match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
