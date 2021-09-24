- Karnataka govt seeks to ban online gaming, worrying a booming industry
IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK LIVE updates: Chennai eyes top spot on points table
Check IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK LIVE updates, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings live toss and playing 11 updates
Topics
Royal Challengers Bangalore | Chennai Super Kings | IPL 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
RCB vs CSK playing 11
Both the teams are likely to retain their playing 11s.
RCB tentative playing 11: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David/Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini.
CSK tentative playing 11: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwayne Bravo/Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
RCB vs CSK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will take place at 7 pm IST.
RCB vs CSK: IPL 2021 live scorecard
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
RCB vs CSK Live streaming and telecast details
The RCB vs CSK match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs CSK match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and RCB vs CSK match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
