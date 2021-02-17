IPL 2021 players' auction: Here is the full list of batsmen, all-rounders

-
The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) would be kicking off in April this year and the teams would look to make additions or tweaks in their squad at the IPL 2021 mini-auction on Thursday in Chennai.
The "mini-auction" this year would see 292 players going under the hammer and all these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the mini-auction.
Check IPL mini auction 2021 time and live streaming details here
Kings XI Punjab team news
Among the franchises, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have the biggest purse of Rs 53.20 crore, and the team would look to include more firepower on its side. KXIP released Glenn Maxwell and it might eye Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, or Alex Hales to strengthen its batting order.
After KXIP, Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.4 cr) and Rajasthan Royals (Rs 35.4 cr) have a significant amount in their purse and both sides would look to build a balanced side.
Check available purse of all the IPL teams and team strength here
Royal Challengers Bangalore team news
Virat Kohli-led RCB has 11 slots from which 3 can be overseas players. It will look for Aaron Finch's replacement and may rope in Glenn Maxwell who can also contribute with some spin. It may also look to rope in all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to add some depth in the batting as well as give it a spin option.
Check full list of players released and retained by all the IPL franchise
Rajasthan Royals team news
Rajasthan Royals (RR) let go of Steve Smith and Sanju Samson was announced as the skipper. With a salary cap of Rs 34.85 crore, they can add a maximum of eight players to their squad among which three can be overseas players.
RR may look to replace Smith with Dawid Malan or Glenn Maxwell. However, Marnus Labuschagne could also be a go-to option for the side.
Chennai Super Kings Team news
However, the team that needs to make major changes to its squad is Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which had a terrible outing in IPL 2020.
The MS Dhoni-led side has a fund of Rs 19.9 crore and it can look to add six more players to their squad. This is the one franchise that will look to add more of the Indian stars as the franchise can afford to buy just one overseas player in the auction. England's Dawid Malan may be the one overseas star that this franchise may go after in order to give solidarity to the top-order.
Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket. 12 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
Here is the full list of batsmen up for grabs in IPL 2021 auction on February 18:
|Batsmen
|
Base price (lakh rupees)
|Jason Roy
|2,00,00,000
|Steven Smith
|2,00,00,000
|Alex Hales
|1,50,00,000
|Shaun Ma h
|1,50,00,000
|Aaron Finch
|1,00,00,000
|Evin Lewis
|1,00,00,000
|Hanuma Vihari
|1,00,00,000
|Corey Ande on
|75,00,000
|Darren Bravo
|75,00,000
|Karun Nair
|50,00,000
|Devon Conway
|50,00,000
|Martin Guptill
|50,00,000
|Rovman Powell
|50,00,000
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|50,00,000
|Rassie Van der Dussen
|50,00,000
|Sachin Baby
|20,00,000
|Rahul Gahlaut
|20,00,000
|Rajat Patidar
|20,00,000
|Himanshu Rana
|20,00,000
|Himmat Singh
|20,00,000
|Vishnu Solanki
|20,00,000
|C Hari Nishaanth
|20,00,000
|Armaan Jaffer
|20,00,000
|Apoorv Vijay Wankhade
|20,00,000
|Siddhesh Dinesh Lad
|20,00,000
|Finn Allen
|20,00,000
|Harpreet Bhatia
|20,00,000
|Shivam Chauhan
|20,00,000
|Naushad Shaikh
|20,00,000
|Pratham Singh
|20,00,000
|Rajesh Bishnoi
|20,00,000
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|20,00,000
|Rohan Kadam
|20,00,000
|Amandeep Khare
|20,00,000
|Mohammed Taha
|20,00,000
|Max Bryant
|20,00,000
|Saahil Jain
|20,00,000
|Subhranshu Senapati
|20,00,000
|Ravi Thakur
|20,00,000
|Jake Weatherald
|20,00,000
Here is the full list of all-rounders up for grabs in IPL 2021 auction on February 18:
|All-rounders
|Base price (lakh rupees)
|Shakib Al Hasan
|2,00,00,000
|Moeen Ali
|2,00,00,000
|Kedar Jadhav
|2,00,00,000
|Glenn Maxwell
|2,00,00,000
|Dawid Malan
|1,50,00,000
|Tom Curran
|1,50,00,000
|David Willey
|1,50,00,000
|Lewis Gregory
|1,50,00,000
|Moises Henriques
|1,00,00,000
|Marnus Labuschagne
|1,00,00,000
|Sherfane Rutherford
|75,00,000
|Hilton Cartwright
|75,00,000
|James Faulkner
|75,00,000
|Christopher Morris
|75,00,000
|Mohammad Mahmudullah
|75,00,000
|Dan Christian
|75,00,000
|Ben Cutting
|75,00,000
|Kyle Jamieson
|75,00,000
|Fabian Allen
|75,00,000
|Liam Livingstone
|75,00,000
|Keemo Paul
|75,00,000
|Carlos Brathwaite
|50,00,000
|Rishi Dhawan
|50,00,000
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|50,00,000
|Dasun Shanaka
|50,00,000
|Isuru Udana
|50,00,000
|Ravi Bopara
|50,00,000
|George Linde
|50,00,000
|Kyle Mayers
|50,00,000
|Daryl Mitchell
|50,00,000
|Colin Munro
|50,00,000
|Dwaine Pretorius
|50,00,000
|Romario Shepherd
|50,00,000
|Stuart Binny
|50,00,000
|Shivam Dube
|50,00,000
|Akeal Hosein
|50,00,000
|David Wiese
|50,00,000
|Jack Wildermuth
|50,00,000
|Parveez Rasool
|50,00,000
|Pawan Negi
|50,00,000
|Gurkeerat Singh Mann
|50,00,000
|Colin De Grandhomme
|50,00,000
|Thisara Perera
|50,00,000
|Mohammad Shaifuddin
|50,00,000
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|50,00,000
|Karim Janat
|50,00,000
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|50,00,000
|James Neesham
|50,00,000
|Wayne Parnell
|50,00,000
|Jalaj Saxena
|30,00,000
|Chris Green
|30,00,000
|Subodh Bhati
|20,00,000
|Aamir Gani
|20,00,000
|Karanveer Kaushal
|20,00,000
|Anustup Majumdar
|20,00,000
|Dikshanshu Negi
|20,00,000
|Kshitiz Sharma
|20,00,000
|Shubham Singh Rohilla
|20,00,000
|Shashank Singh
|20,00,000
|Milind Tandon
|20,00,000
|Sandeep Bavanaka
|20,00,000
|Chaitanya Bishnoi
|20,00,000
|Arun Chaprana
|20,00,000
|Yudhvir Charak
|20,00,000
|Ajay Dev Goud
|20,00,000
|Umran Malik
|20,00,000
|Tanay Thyagarajan
|20,00,000
|N.Tilak Varma
|20,00,000
|K.Bhagath Varma
|20,00,000
|Arshdeep Brar
|20,00,000
|Digvijay Deshmukh
|20,00,000
|Aakarshit Gomel
|20,00,000
|Arjit Gupta
|20,00,000
|Shubhang Hegde
|20,00,000
|Azim Kazi
|20,00,000
|Rahul Singh
|20,00,000
|Rahul Ajay Tripathy
|20,00,000
|Harsh Tyagi
|20,00,000
|Nachiket Bhute
|20,00,000
|Josh Clarkson
|20,00,000
|Gerald Coetzee
|20,00,000
|Tim David
|20,00,000
|Deeparaj Gaonkar
|20,00,000
|Aaron Hardie
|20,00,000
|Marco Jansen
|20,00,000
|Nathan McAndrew
|20,00,000
|M Mohammed
|20,00,000
|Govinda Poddar
|20,00,000
|Pratyush Singh
|20,00,000
|Jacques Snyman
|20,00,000
|Ayush Badoni
|20,00,000
|Venkatesh Iyer
|20,00,000
|Shahrukh Khan
|20,00,000
|Ripal Patel
|20,00,000
|Atit Sheth
|20,00,000
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|20,00,000
|Vivek Singh
|20,00,000
|Jay Gokul Bista
|20,00,000
|T Ravi Teja
|20,00,000
|Anirudha Ashok Joshi
|20,00,000
|Prayas Ray Barman
|20,00,000
|Suyash Prabhudesai
|20,00,000
|Atharva Ankolekar
|20,00,000
|Rojith Ganesh
|20,00,000
|Sumit Kumar
|20,00,000
|Akshdeep Nath
|20,00,000
|Pradeep Sangwan
|20,00,000
|Karan Sharma
|20,00,000
|Utkarsh Singh
|20,00,000
|R. Sonu Yadav
|20,00,000
|Tajinder Dhillon
|20,00,000
|Pankaj Jaswal
|20,00,000
|Khrievitso Kense
|20,00,000
|Prerak Mankad
|20,00,000
|Shams Mulani
|20,00,000
|Ansh Patel
|20,00,000
|Parth Sahani
|20,00,000
|Ankit Sharma
|20,00,000
|Dhruv Shorey
|20,00,000
|Shubham Agrawal
|20,00,000
|Rajjakuddin Ahmed
|20,00,000
|Baba Aparajith
|20,00,000
|George Garton
|20,00,000
|Kartik Kakade
|20,00,000
|Shoaib Khan
|20,00,000
|Dhruv Patel
|20,00,000
|Latest Kumar Patel
|20,00,000
|Arjun Tendulkar
|20,00,000
