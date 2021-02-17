JUST IN
Kings XI Punjab renamed as Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021 auction
IPL 2021 players' auction: Here is the full list of batsmen, all-rounders

Virat Kohli-led RCB has 11 slots from which 3 can be overseas players while Rajasthan Royals may look to replace Smith with Dawid Malan or Glenn Maxwell

New Delhi 

IPL 2020 trophy. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
The "mini-auction" this year would see 292 players going under the hammer and all these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) would be kicking off in April this year and the teams would look to make additions or tweaks in their squad at the IPL 2021 mini-auction on Thursday in Chennai.

The "mini-auction" this year would see 292 players going under the hammer and all these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the mini-auction.

Kings XI Punjab team news

Among the franchises, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have the biggest purse of Rs 53.20 crore, and the team would look to include more firepower on its side. KXIP released Glenn Maxwell and it might eye Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, or Alex Hales to strengthen its batting order.

After KXIP, Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.4 cr) and Rajasthan Royals (Rs 35.4 cr) have a significant amount in their purse and both sides would look to build a balanced side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore team news

Virat Kohli-led RCB has 11 slots from which 3 can be overseas players. It will look for Aaron Finch's replacement and may rope in Glenn Maxwell who can also contribute with some spin. It may also look to rope in all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to add some depth in the batting as well as give it a spin option.

Rajasthan Royals team news

Rajasthan Royals (RR) let go of Steve Smith and Sanju Samson was announced as the skipper. With a salary cap of Rs 34.85 crore, they can add a maximum of eight players to their squad among which three can be overseas players.

RR may look to replace Smith with Dawid Malan or Glenn Maxwell. However, Marnus Labuschagne could also be a go-to option for the side.

Chennai Super Kings Team news

However, the team that needs to make major changes to its squad is Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which had a terrible outing in IPL 2020.

The MS Dhoni-led side has a fund of Rs 19.9 crore and it can look to add six more players to their squad. This is the one franchise that will look to add more of the Indian stars as the franchise can afford to buy just one overseas player in the auction. England's Dawid Malan may be the one overseas star that this franchise may go after in order to give solidarity to the top-order.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket. 12 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Here is the full list of batsmen up for grabs in IPL 2021 auction on February 18:


Batsmen

Base price (lakh rupees)
Jason Roy 2,00,00,000
Steven Smith 2,00,00,000
Alex Hales 1,50,00,000
Shaun Ma h 1,50,00,000
Aaron Finch 1,00,00,000
Evin Lewis 1,00,00,000
Hanuma Vihari 1,00,00,000
Corey Ande on 75,00,000
Darren Bravo 75,00,000
Karun Nair 50,00,000
Devon Conway 50,00,000
Martin Guptill 50,00,000
Rovman Powell 50,00,000
Cheteshwar Pujara 50,00,000
Rassie Van der Dussen 50,00,000
Sachin Baby 20,00,000
Rahul Gahlaut 20,00,000
Rajat Patidar 20,00,000
Himanshu Rana 20,00,000
Himmat Singh 20,00,000
Vishnu Solanki 20,00,000
C Hari Nishaanth 20,00,000
Armaan Jaffer 20,00,000
Apoorv Vijay Wankhade 20,00,000
Siddhesh Dinesh Lad 20,00,000
Finn Allen 20,00,000
Harpreet Bhatia 20,00,000
Shivam Chauhan 20,00,000
Naushad Shaikh 20,00,000
Pratham Singh 20,00,000
Rajesh Bishnoi 20,00,000
Abhimanyu Easwaran 20,00,000
Rohan Kadam 20,00,000
Amandeep Khare 20,00,000
Mohammed Taha 20,00,000
Max Bryant 20,00,000
Saahil Jain 20,00,000
Subhranshu Senapati 20,00,000
Ravi Thakur 20,00,000
Jake Weatherald 20,00,000

Here is the full list of all-rounders up for grabs in IPL 2021 auction on February 18:


All-rounders Base price (lakh rupees)
Shakib Al Hasan 2,00,00,000
Moeen Ali 2,00,00,000
Kedar Jadhav 2,00,00,000
Glenn Maxwell 2,00,00,000
Dawid Malan 1,50,00,000
Tom Curran 1,50,00,000
David Willey 1,50,00,000
Lewis Gregory 1,50,00,000
Moises Henriques 1,00,00,000
Marnus Labuschagne 1,00,00,000
Sherfane Rutherford 75,00,000
Hilton Cartwright 75,00,000
James Faulkner 75,00,000
Christopher Morris 75,00,000
Mohammad Mahmudullah 75,00,000
Dan Christian 75,00,000
Ben Cutting 75,00,000
Kyle Jamieson 75,00,000
Fabian Allen 75,00,000
Liam Livingstone 75,00,000
Keemo Paul 75,00,000
Carlos Brathwaite 50,00,000
Rishi Dhawan 50,00,000
Andile Phehlukwayo 50,00,000
Dasun Shanaka 50,00,000
Isuru Udana 50,00,000
Ravi Bopara 50,00,000
George Linde 50,00,000
Kyle Mayers 50,00,000
Daryl Mitchell 50,00,000
Colin Munro 50,00,000
Dwaine Pretorius 50,00,000
Romario Shepherd 50,00,000
Stuart Binny 50,00,000
Shivam Dube 50,00,000
Akeal Hosein 50,00,000
David Wiese 50,00,000
Jack Wildermuth 50,00,000
Parveez Rasool 50,00,000
Pawan Negi 50,00,000
Gurkeerat Singh Mann 50,00,000
Colin De Grandhomme 50,00,000
Thisara Perera 50,00,000
Mohammad Shaifuddin 50,00,000
Wanindu Hasaranga 50,00,000
Karim Janat 50,00,000
Scott Kuggeleijn 50,00,000
James Neesham 50,00,000
Wayne Parnell 50,00,000
Jalaj Saxena 30,00,000
Chris Green 30,00,000
Subodh Bhati 20,00,000
Aamir Gani 20,00,000
Karanveer Kaushal 20,00,000
Anustup Majumdar 20,00,000
Dikshanshu Negi 20,00,000
Kshitiz Sharma 20,00,000
Shubham Singh Rohilla 20,00,000
Shashank Singh 20,00,000
Milind Tandon 20,00,000
Sandeep Bavanaka 20,00,000
Chaitanya Bishnoi 20,00,000
Arun Chaprana 20,00,000
Yudhvir Charak 20,00,000
Ajay Dev Goud 20,00,000
Umran Malik 20,00,000
Tanay Thyagarajan 20,00,000
N.Tilak Varma 20,00,000
K.Bhagath Varma 20,00,000
Arshdeep Brar 20,00,000
Digvijay Deshmukh 20,00,000
Aakarshit Gomel 20,00,000
Arjit Gupta 20,00,000
Shubhang Hegde 20,00,000
Azim Kazi 20,00,000
Rahul Singh 20,00,000
Rahul Ajay Tripathy 20,00,000
Harsh Tyagi 20,00,000
Nachiket Bhute 20,00,000
Josh Clarkson 20,00,000
Gerald Coetzee 20,00,000
Tim David 20,00,000
Deeparaj Gaonkar 20,00,000
Aaron Hardie 20,00,000
Marco Jansen 20,00,000
Nathan McAndrew 20,00,000
M Mohammed 20,00,000
Govinda Poddar 20,00,000
Pratyush Singh 20,00,000
Jacques Snyman 20,00,000
Ayush Badoni 20,00,000
Venkatesh Iyer 20,00,000
Shahrukh Khan 20,00,000
Ripal Patel 20,00,000
Atit Sheth 20,00,000
Krishnappa Gowtham 20,00,000
Vivek Singh 20,00,000
Jay Gokul Bista 20,00,000
T Ravi Teja 20,00,000
Anirudha Ashok Joshi 20,00,000
Prayas Ray Barman 20,00,000
Suyash Prabhudesai 20,00,000
Atharva Ankolekar 20,00,000
Rojith Ganesh 20,00,000
Sumit Kumar 20,00,000
Akshdeep Nath 20,00,000
Pradeep Sangwan 20,00,000
Karan Sharma 20,00,000
Utkarsh Singh 20,00,000
R. Sonu Yadav 20,00,000
Tajinder Dhillon 20,00,000
Pankaj Jaswal 20,00,000
Khrievitso Kense 20,00,000
Prerak Mankad 20,00,000
Shams Mulani 20,00,000
Ansh Patel 20,00,000
Parth Sahani 20,00,000
Ankit Sharma 20,00,000
Dhruv Shorey 20,00,000
Shubham Agrawal 20,00,000
Rajjakuddin Ahmed 20,00,000
Baba Aparajith 20,00,000
George Garton 20,00,000
Kartik Kakade 20,00,000
Shoaib Khan 20,00,000
Dhruv Patel 20,00,000
Latest Kumar Patel 20,00,000
Arjun Tendulkar 20,00,000

First Published: Wed, February 17 2021. 17:48 IST

