IPL 2021 players' auction: Here is the full list of batsmen, all-rounders

The 2021 (IPL 2021) would be kicking off in April this year and the teams would look to make additions or tweaks in their squad at the mini-auction on Thursday in Chennai.

The "mini-auction" this year would see 292 players going under the hammer and all these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the mini-auction.



Among the franchises, (KXIP) have the biggest purse of Rs 53.20 crore, and the team would look to include more firepower on its side. KXIP released and it might eye Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, or Alex Hales to strengthen its batting order.

After KXIP, (Rs 35.4 cr) and (Rs 35.4 cr) have a significant amount in their purse and both sides would look to build a balanced side.



Virat Kohli-led RCB has 11 slots from which 3 can be overseas players. It will look for Aaron Finch's replacement and may rope in who can also contribute with some spin. It may also look to rope in all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to add some depth in the batting as well as give it a spin option.



(RR) let go of Steve Smith and Sanju Samson was announced as the skipper. With a salary cap of Rs 34.85 crore, they can add a maximum of eight players to their squad among which three can be overseas players.

RR may look to replace Smith with Dawid Malan or However, Marnus Labuschagne could also be a go-to option for the side.



However, the team that needs to make major changes to its squad is (CSK), which had a terrible outing in IPL 2020.

The MS Dhoni-led side has a fund of Rs 19.9 crore and it can look to add six more players to their squad. This is the one franchise that will look to add more of the Indian stars as the franchise can afford to buy just one overseas player in the auction. England's Dawid Malan may be the one overseas star that this franchise may go after in order to give solidarity to the top-order.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket. 12 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.



Here is the full list of batsmen up for grabs in auction on February 18:

Batsmen Base price (lakh rupees) Jason Roy 2,00,00,000 Steven Smith 2,00,00,000 Alex Hales 1,50,00,000 Shaun Ma h 1,50,00,000 Aaron Finch 1,00,00,000 Evin Lewis 1,00,00,000 Hanuma Vihari 1,00,00,000 Corey Ande on 75,00,000 Darren Bravo 75,00,000 Karun Nair 50,00,000 Devon Conway 50,00,000 Martin Guptill 50,00,000 Rovman Powell 50,00,000 Cheteshwar Pujara 50,00,000 Rassie Van der Dussen 50,00,000 Sachin Baby 20,00,000 Rahul Gahlaut 20,00,000 Rajat Patidar 20,00,000 Himanshu Rana 20,00,000 Himmat Singh 20,00,000 Vishnu Solanki 20,00,000 C Hari Nishaanth 20,00,000 Armaan Jaffer 20,00,000 Apoorv Vijay Wankhade 20,00,000 Siddhesh Dinesh Lad 20,00,000 Finn Allen 20,00,000 Harpreet Bhatia 20,00,000 Shivam Chauhan 20,00,000 Naushad Shaikh 20,00,000 Pratham Singh 20,00,000 Rajesh Bishnoi 20,00,000 Abhimanyu Easwaran 20,00,000 Rohan Kadam 20,00,000 Amandeep Khare 20,00,000 Mohammed Taha 20,00,000 Max Bryant 20,00,000 Saahil Jain 20,00,000 Subhranshu Senapati 20,00,000 Ravi Thakur 20,00,000 Jake Weatherald 20,00,000

