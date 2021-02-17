IPL 2021 players' auction: Here's the full list of bowlers, wicketkeepers

The 2021 (IPL 2021) would be kicking off in April this year and the teams would look to make additions or tweaks in their squad at the mini-auction on Thursday in Chennai.



The "mini-auction" this year would see 292 players going under the hammer and all of them have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the mini-auction.

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad, and may not be too active in this auction as the sides have retained most of their players but may bid aggressively for some top names.



However, the remaining sides would look to plug the gaps in their line-up and make the most of the opportunity ahead of the marquee event.



KXIP team news

With the biggest purse of Rs 53.20 crore, (KXIP) has plenty of room to include quality bowlers in its side to replace Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sheldon Cottrell, and it may consider the likes of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, besides Jhye Richardson or Mark Wood will be considered as options to give some respite to Mohammed Shami.

RCB team news



Royal Challengers Bangalore, with Rs 35.4 cr purse and 11 slots to fill, may also look to strengthen its pace battery. It may also look to rope in Shakib Al Hasan in order to have a quality all-rounder. For pace, it may consider Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, or even Arjun Tendulkar to lend more solidarity to the lower-order.

RR team news



released the likes of Oshane Thomas and Tom Curran and as a result, the side would enter the auction with a salary cap of Rs 34.85 crore and it can add a maximum of eight players to their squad among which three can be overseas players.

Talking about bowlers, the side has a spin bowling department covered with the likes of Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, and Mayank Markande. Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes are some high-profile names in terms of pacers, but the side may opt to gamble and try to rope in Tim Southee to add more firepower to the bowling scheme of things.

CSK team news



MS Dhoni-led (CSK) may look to rope in some young talent, and with Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, and Piyush Chawla out of the equation, the side may consider all-rounders and quality spinners with a fund of Rs 19.9 crore.

Besides, Arjun Tendulkar may also get attractive bids with his ability to contribute with the bat as well as the ball. and may bid aggressively for the young player.



Here is the full list of bowlers in auction up for grabs on February 18:





Bowlers Base price (Lakh rupees) Mark Wood 2,00,00,000 Harbhajan Singh 2,00,00,000 Liam Plunkett 2,00,00,000 Morne Morkel 1,50,00,000 Nathan Coulter-Nile 1,50,00,000 Jhye Richardson 1,50,00,000 Adil Rashid 1,50,00,000 Mujeeb Zadran 1,50,00,000 Sheldon Cottrell 1,00,00,000 Mustafizur Rahman 1,00,00,000 Umesh Yadav 1,00,00,000 Jason Behrendorff 1,00,00,000 Billy Stanlake 1,00,00,000 Tim Southee 75,00,000 Fidel Edwards 75,00,000 Jacob Duffy 50,00,000 Daryn Dupavillon 50,00,000 Shannon Gabriel 50,00,000 Joel Paris 50,00,000 Blair Tickner 50,00,000 Adam Milne 50,00,000 Qais Ahmad 50,00,000 Piyush Chawla 50,00,000 Rahul Sharma 50,00,000 Ish Sodhi 50,00,000 Dushmantha Chameera 50,00,000 Varun Aaron 50,00,000 Mitchell McClenaghan 50,00,000 Naveen Ul Haq 50,00,000 Mohit Sharma 50,00,000 Oshane Thomas 50,00,000 Sean Abbott 50,00,000 Matt Henry 50,00,000 Chemar Holder 50,00,000 Alzarri Joseph 50,00,000 Obed McCoy 50,00,000 Beuran Hendricks 50,00,000 Abhimanyu Mithun 50,00,000 Reece Topley 50,00,000 Hardus Viljoen 50,00,000 Neil Wagner 50,00,000 Mark Steketee 40,00,000 Riley Meredith 40,00,000 Sandeep Lamichhane 40,00,000 Ali Khan 40,00,000 Brendan Doggett 40,00,000 Fazalhaq Farooqi 40,00,000 Ankit Singh Rajpoot 30,00,000 Ben Dwa huis 30,00,000 Jayden Seales 20,00,000 Tanveer Ul haq 20,00,000 Cheepurupalli Stephen 20,00,000 Nidheesh M D Dinesan 20,00,000 Tejas Singh Baroka 20,00,000 J Suchith 20,00,000 Tushar Deshpande 20,00,000 Prathamesh Ganesh Dake 20,00,000 Lukman Hussain Meriwala 20,00,000 Chetan Sakariya 20,00,000 Kuldeep Sen 20,00,000 Mujtaba Yousuf 20,00,000 Pradeep Sahu 20,00,000 K.C Cariappa 20,00,000 M Siddharth 20,00,000 Karanveer Singh 20,00,000 Midhun Sudhesan 20,00,000 Prithvi Raj Yarra 20,00,000 Noor Ahmad 20,00,000 Wesley Agar 20,00,000 Vaibhav Arora 20,00,000 Akash Deep 20,00,000 Kulwant Khejroliya 20,00,000 Arzan Nagwaswalla 20,00,000 G Periyasamy 20,00,000 Akash Singh 20,00,000 Karthik Meiyappan 20,00,000 Prince Balwant Rai Singh 20,00,000 Sagar Udeshi 20,00,000 Kushaal Wadhwani 20,00,000 Akshay Wakhare 20,00,000 Aniket Choudhary 20,00,000 Mukesh Choudhary 20,00,000 Nathan Ellis 20,00,000 Sayan Ghosh 20,00,000 Ronit More 20,00,000 M. Harisankar Reddy 20,00,000 Simarjeet Singh 20,00,000 Kuldip Yadav 20,00,000 Zeeshan Ansari 20,00,000 Nayan Doshi 20,00,000 Jon Russ Jaggesar 20,00,000 Kevin Koththigoda 20,00,000 Tanveer Sangha 20,00,000 Maheesh Theekshan 20,00,000 Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 20,00,000 Varun Choudhary 20,00,000 Baltej Dhanda 20,00,000 Saurabh Dubey 20,00,000 Matt Kelly 20,00,000 Chama Milind 20,00,000