IPL 2021 players' auction: Here's the full list of bowlers, wicketkeepers

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) would be kicking off in April this year and the teams would look to make additions or tweaks in their squad at the IPL 2021 mini-auction on Thursday in Chennai.
Check available purse of all the IPL teams and team strength here
The "mini-auction" this year would see 292 players going under the hammer and all of them have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the mini-auction.
Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders may not be too active in this auction as the sides have retained most of their players but may bid aggressively for some top names.
Check IPL mini auction 2021 time and live streaming details here
However, the remaining sides would look to plug the gaps in their line-up and make the most of the opportunity ahead of the marquee event.
KXIP team news
With the biggest purse of Rs 53.20 crore, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) has plenty of room to include quality bowlers in its side to replace Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sheldon Cottrell, and it may consider the likes of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, besides Jhye Richardson or Mark Wood will be considered as options to give some respite to Mohammed Shami.
RCB team news
Royal Challengers Bangalore, with Rs 35.4 cr purse and 11 slots to fill, may also look to strengthen its pace battery. It may also look to rope in Shakib Al Hasan in order to have a quality all-rounder. For pace, it may consider Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, or even Arjun Tendulkar to lend more solidarity to the lower-order.
RR team news
Rajasthan Royals released the likes of Oshane Thomas and Tom Curran and as a result, the side would enter the auction with a salary cap of Rs 34.85 crore and it can add a maximum of eight players to their squad among which three can be overseas players.
Talking about bowlers, the side has a spin bowling department covered with the likes of Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, and Mayank Markande. Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes are some high-profile names in terms of pacers, but the side may opt to gamble and try to rope in Tim Southee to add more firepower to the bowling scheme of things.
CSK team news
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may look to rope in some young talent, and with Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, and Piyush Chawla out of the equation, the side may consider all-rounders and quality spinners with a fund of Rs 19.9 crore.
Besides, Arjun Tendulkar may also get attractive bids with his ability to contribute with the bat as well as the ball. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore may bid aggressively for the young player.
Here is the full list of bowlers in IPL 2021 auction up for grabs on February 18:
|Bowlers
|Base price (Lakh rupees)
|Mark Wood
|2,00,00,000
|Harbhajan Singh
|2,00,00,000
|Liam Plunkett
|2,00,00,000
|Morne Morkel
|1,50,00,000
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|1,50,00,000
|Jhye Richardson
|1,50,00,000
|Adil Rashid
|1,50,00,000
|Mujeeb Zadran
|1,50,00,000
|Sheldon Cottrell
|1,00,00,000
|Mustafizur Rahman
|1,00,00,000
|Umesh Yadav
|1,00,00,000
|Jason Behrendorff
|1,00,00,000
|Billy Stanlake
|1,00,00,000
|Tim Southee
|75,00,000
|Fidel Edwards
|75,00,000
|Jacob Duffy
|50,00,000
|Daryn Dupavillon
|50,00,000
|Shannon Gabriel
|50,00,000
|Joel Paris
|50,00,000
|Blair Tickner
|50,00,000
|Adam Milne
|50,00,000
|Qais Ahmad
|50,00,000
|Piyush Chawla
|50,00,000
|Rahul Sharma
|50,00,000
|Ish Sodhi
|50,00,000
|Dushmantha Chameera
|50,00,000
|Varun Aaron
|50,00,000
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|50,00,000
|Naveen Ul Haq
|50,00,000
|Mohit Sharma
|50,00,000
|Oshane Thomas
|50,00,000
|Sean Abbott
|50,00,000
|Matt Henry
|50,00,000
|Chemar Holder
|50,00,000
|Alzarri Joseph
|50,00,000
|Obed McCoy
|50,00,000
|Beuran Hendricks
|50,00,000
|Abhimanyu Mithun
|50,00,000
|Reece Topley
|50,00,000
|Hardus Viljoen
|50,00,000
|Neil Wagner
|50,00,000
|Mark Steketee
|40,00,000
|Riley Meredith
|40,00,000
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|40,00,000
|Ali Khan
|40,00,000
|Brendan Doggett
|40,00,000
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|40,00,000
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|30,00,000
|Ben Dwa huis
|30,00,000
|Jayden Seales
|20,00,000
|Tanveer Ul haq
|20,00,000
|Cheepurupalli Stephen
|20,00,000
|Nidheesh M D Dinesan
|20,00,000
|Tejas Singh Baroka
|20,00,000
|J Suchith
|20,00,000
|Tushar Deshpande
|20,00,000
|Prathamesh Ganesh Dake
|20,00,000
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|20,00,000
|Chetan Sakariya
|20,00,000
|Kuldeep Sen
|20,00,000
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|20,00,000
|Pradeep Sahu
|20,00,000
|K.C Cariappa
|20,00,000
|M Siddharth
|20,00,000
|Karanveer Singh
|20,00,000
|Midhun Sudhesan
|20,00,000
|Prithvi Raj Yarra
|20,00,000
|Noor Ahmad
|20,00,000
|Wesley Agar
|20,00,000
|Vaibhav Arora
|20,00,000
|Akash Deep
|20,00,000
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|20,00,000
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|20,00,000
|G Periyasamy
|20,00,000
|Akash Singh
|20,00,000
|Karthik Meiyappan
|20,00,000
|Prince Balwant Rai Singh
|20,00,000
|Sagar Udeshi
|20,00,000
|Kushaal Wadhwani
|20,00,000
|Akshay Wakhare
|20,00,000
|Aniket Choudhary
|20,00,000
|Mukesh Choudhary
|20,00,000
|Nathan Ellis
|20,00,000
|Sayan Ghosh
|20,00,000
|Ronit More
|20,00,000
|M. Harisankar Reddy
|20,00,000
|Simarjeet Singh
|20,00,000
|Kuldip Yadav
|20,00,000
|Zeeshan Ansari
|20,00,000
|Nayan Doshi
|20,00,000
|Jon Russ Jaggesar
|20,00,000
|Kevin Koththigoda
|20,00,000
|Tanveer Sangha
|20,00,000
|Maheesh Theekshan
|20,00,000
|Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|20,00,000
|Varun Choudhary
|20,00,000
|Baltej Dhanda
|20,00,000
|Saurabh Dubey
|20,00,000
|Matt Kelly
|20,00,000
|Chama Milind
|20,00,000
|Wicket keepers
|
Base price (in lakh rupees)
|Sam Billings
|2,00,00,000
|Alex Carey
|1,50,00,000
|Matthew Wade
|1,00,00,000
|Glenn Phillips
|50,00,000
|Kusal Janith Perera
|50,00,000
|Ben Duckett
|50,00,000
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|50,00,000
|Ben McDermott
|50,00,000
|Sadiq Hassan Kirmani
|20,00,000
|Mohammed Azharudeen
|20,00,000
|Avi Barot
|20,00,000
|Kedar Devdhar
|20,00,000
|Sheldon Jackson
|20,00,000
|Vishnu Vinod
|20,00,000
|Kona Srikar Bharat
|20,00,000
|Nikhil Shankar Naik
|20,00,000
|Dhruv Jurel
|20,00,000
|Arun Karthick
|20,00,000
|Smit Patel
|20,00,000
|K.L Shrijith
|20,00,000
|Josh Inglis
|20,00,000
|Aryan Juyal
|20,00,000
|Rohit Sharma
|20,00,000
|Sandeep Kumar Tomar
|20,00,000
