IPL 2021 players' auction: Here is the full list of batsmen, all-rounders
IPL 2021 players' auction: Here's the full list of bowlers, wicketkeepers

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders may not be too active in this auction as the sides have retained most of their players

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Auctioneer Hugh Meades with Mr Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director, STAR INDIA during the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2019 Player Auction held at the JW Marriott Resorts and Spa (Jaipur ). File photo: Sportzpics for IPL
The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) would be kicking off in April this year and the teams would look to make additions or tweaks in their squad at the IPL 2021 mini-auction on Thursday in Chennai.

Check available purse of all the IPL teams and team strength here

The "mini-auction" this year would see 292 players going under the hammer and all of them have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be up for grabs in the mini-auction.

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders may not be too active in this auction as the sides have retained most of their players but may bid aggressively for some top names.

Check IPL mini auction 2021 time and live streaming details here

However, the remaining sides would look to plug the gaps in their line-up and make the most of the opportunity ahead of the marquee event.

KXIP team news

With the biggest purse of Rs 53.20 crore, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) has plenty of room to include quality bowlers in its side to replace Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sheldon Cottrell, and it may consider the likes of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, besides Jhye Richardson or Mark Wood will be considered as options to give some respite to Mohammed Shami.

RCB team news

Royal Challengers Bangalore, with Rs 35.4 cr purse and 11 slots to fill, may also look to strengthen its pace battery. It may also look to rope in Shakib Al Hasan in order to have a quality all-rounder. For pace, it may consider Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, or even Arjun Tendulkar to lend more solidarity to the lower-order.

RR team news

Rajasthan Royals released the likes of Oshane Thomas and Tom Curran and as a result, the side would enter the auction with a salary cap of Rs 34.85 crore and it can add a maximum of eight players to their squad among which three can be overseas players.

Talking about bowlers, the side has a spin bowling department covered with the likes of Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, and Mayank Markande. Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes are some high-profile names in terms of pacers, but the side may opt to gamble and try to rope in Tim Southee to add more firepower to the bowling scheme of things.

CSK team news

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may look to rope in some young talent, and with Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, and Piyush Chawla out of the equation, the side may consider all-rounders and quality spinners with a fund of Rs 19.9 crore.

Besides, Arjun Tendulkar may also get attractive bids with his ability to contribute with the bat as well as the ball. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore may bid aggressively for the young player.

Here is the full list of bowlers in IPL 2021 auction up for grabs on February 18:

Bowlers Base price (Lakh rupees)
Mark Wood 2,00,00,000
Harbhajan Singh 2,00,00,000
Liam Plunkett 2,00,00,000
Morne Morkel 1,50,00,000
Nathan Coulter-Nile 1,50,00,000
Jhye Richardson 1,50,00,000
Adil Rashid 1,50,00,000
Mujeeb Zadran 1,50,00,000
Sheldon Cottrell 1,00,00,000
Mustafizur Rahman 1,00,00,000
Umesh Yadav 1,00,00,000
Jason Behrendorff 1,00,00,000
Billy Stanlake 1,00,00,000
Tim Southee 75,00,000
Fidel Edwards 75,00,000
Jacob Duffy 50,00,000
Daryn Dupavillon 50,00,000
Shannon Gabriel 50,00,000
Joel Paris 50,00,000
Blair Tickner 50,00,000
Adam Milne 50,00,000
Qais Ahmad 50,00,000
Piyush Chawla 50,00,000
Rahul Sharma 50,00,000
Ish Sodhi 50,00,000
Dushmantha Chameera 50,00,000
Varun Aaron 50,00,000
Mitchell McClenaghan 50,00,000
Naveen Ul Haq 50,00,000
Mohit Sharma 50,00,000
Oshane Thomas 50,00,000
Sean Abbott 50,00,000
Matt Henry 50,00,000
Chemar Holder 50,00,000
Alzarri Joseph 50,00,000
Obed McCoy 50,00,000
Beuran Hendricks 50,00,000
Abhimanyu Mithun 50,00,000
Reece Topley 50,00,000
Hardus Viljoen 50,00,000
Neil Wagner 50,00,000
Mark Steketee 40,00,000
Riley Meredith 40,00,000
Sandeep Lamichhane 40,00,000
Ali Khan 40,00,000
Brendan Doggett 40,00,000
Fazalhaq Farooqi 40,00,000
Ankit Singh Rajpoot 30,00,000
Ben Dwa huis 30,00,000
Jayden Seales 20,00,000
Tanveer Ul haq 20,00,000
Cheepurupalli Stephen 20,00,000
Nidheesh M D Dinesan 20,00,000
Tejas Singh Baroka 20,00,000
J Suchith 20,00,000
Tushar Deshpande 20,00,000
Prathamesh Ganesh Dake 20,00,000
Lukman Hussain Meriwala 20,00,000
Chetan Sakariya 20,00,000
Kuldeep Sen 20,00,000
Mujtaba Yousuf 20,00,000
Pradeep Sahu 20,00,000
K.C Cariappa 20,00,000
M Siddharth 20,00,000
Karanveer Singh 20,00,000
Midhun Sudhesan 20,00,000
Prithvi Raj Yarra 20,00,000
Noor Ahmad 20,00,000
Wesley Agar 20,00,000
Vaibhav Arora 20,00,000
Akash Deep 20,00,000
Kulwant Khejroliya 20,00,000
Arzan Nagwaswalla 20,00,000
G Periyasamy 20,00,000
Akash Singh 20,00,000
Karthik Meiyappan 20,00,000
Prince Balwant Rai Singh 20,00,000
Sagar Udeshi 20,00,000
Kushaal Wadhwani 20,00,000
Akshay Wakhare 20,00,000
Aniket Choudhary 20,00,000
Mukesh Choudhary 20,00,000
Nathan Ellis 20,00,000
Sayan Ghosh 20,00,000
Ronit More 20,00,000
M. Harisankar Reddy 20,00,000
Simarjeet Singh 20,00,000
Kuldip Yadav 20,00,000
Zeeshan Ansari 20,00,000
Nayan Doshi 20,00,000
Jon Russ Jaggesar 20,00,000
Kevin Koththigoda 20,00,000
Tanveer Sangha 20,00,000
Maheesh Theekshan 20,00,000
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 20,00,000
Varun Choudhary 20,00,000
Baltej Dhanda 20,00,000
Saurabh Dubey 20,00,000
Matt Kelly 20,00,000
Chama Milind 20,00,000

Here is the full list of wicket-keepers in IPL 2021 auction up for grabs on February 18:

Wicket keepers

Base price (in lakh rupees)
Sam Billings 2,00,00,000
Alex Carey 1,50,00,000
Matthew Wade 1,00,00,000
Glenn Phillips 50,00,000
Kusal Janith Perera 50,00,000
Ben Duckett 50,00,000
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 50,00,000
Ben McDermott 50,00,000
Sadiq Hassan Kirmani 20,00,000
Mohammed Azharudeen 20,00,000
Avi Barot 20,00,000
Kedar Devdhar 20,00,000
Sheldon Jackson 20,00,000
Vishnu Vinod 20,00,000
Kona Srikar Bharat 20,00,000
Nikhil Shankar Naik 20,00,000
Dhruv Jurel 20,00,000
Arun Karthick 20,00,000
Smit Patel 20,00,000
K.L Shrijith 20,00,000
Josh Inglis 20,00,000
Aryan Juyal 20,00,000
Rohit Sharma 20,00,000
Sandeep Kumar Tomar 20,00,000

First Published: Wed, February 17 2021. 18:06 IST

