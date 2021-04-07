IPL 2021: RCB all-rounder Daniel Sams tests positive for Covid-19

-
-
Two days ahead of the opening clash of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a huge blow as all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.
This is the second COVID-19 positive case in the RCB's camp after opener Devdutt Padikkal earlier tested positive for the virus.
RCB said that the all-rounder tested negative on his arrival at the team hotel in Chennai but, in his second test, he tested positive for the COVID-19.
"Official Statement: Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility," RCB tweeted.
"Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continues to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols," it added.
The BCCI's standard operating procedure (SOP) says a player who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.
"During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately," the SOP states.
On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians scout and wicketkeeping consultant, Kiran more tested positive for COVID-19.
RCB will take on Mumbai Indians in the opening clash of the tournament on April 9.
