IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets

Pacer Mohammed Shami bowled a fiery opening spell before Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 40 to help Gujarat Titans register a 5-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in their maiden IPL match here on Monday.
Shami (3/25) bowled a fiery opening spell to knock the wind out of the Super Giants' top order before Gujarat Titans Deepak Hooda (55 off 41 balls) and Ayush Badoni (54 off 41 balls) smashed fifties to help their team post 158 for six.
Skipper Hardik Pandya (33), all-rounder Tewatia (40 not out), Matthew Wade (30) and David Miller (30) then rallied together to take the Titans over the line.
Apart from Shami's three, Varun Aaron picked two wickets (2/45) while Rashid Khan (1/27) accounted for one batter for the Titans.
Dushmantha Chameera (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers for Super Giants.
Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 158 for 6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 55, Ayush Badoni 54; Mohammed Shami 3/25).
Gujarat Titans 161 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Rahul Tewatia 40 not out, Hardik Pandya 33; Dushmantha Chameera 2/22).
