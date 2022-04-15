IPL 2022: Hardik has kept amazing team environment says Rashid Khan

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 RR vs GT Highlights: Pandya takes Titans to the top of the table
I'm a work in progress, focussing on controllables: Hardik Pandya
Always wanted responsibility as cricketer, makes you better: Hardik Pandya
Hardik will be motivated to show what he is capable of as a leader: Kirsten
Was very nervous, but didn't let it get the better of me: GT's Yash Dayal
-
Hardik Pandya has been leading from the front with inspirational performances and is also going out of his way to create a happy team environment leading to a good start by Gujarat Titans in its maiden IPL campaign, feels Rashid Khan.
Gujarat are now on top of the table with four wins from five games and Hardik is currently second in list of run-getters and is also bowling well in every game.
"The way he (Hardik) has led the team, the way he has kept the team environment, inside and outside the field has been amazing so far," Rashid said at the virtual post-match press conference.
Rashid, the ace spinner from Afghanistan, said Hardik was someone who always takes brave decisions.
"He (Hardik) is someone who always takes that brave decision, always has confidence and he is someone who is very clear in mind on what he is going to do.
"This is an important thing as a captain when your mind is clear, and you take right decisions, the result will take (care) by itself," added Rashid.
Ability to take right decisions at right time makes him a good leader, feels Rashid
"You take right decisions with confidence, that is something which makes him the best and he has been delivering the best so far and leading from the front (be it) batting, bowling and fielding," said Rashid.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor