RR vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

got back to their usual best as they won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants courtesy of a great last over by Kuldeep Sen. On the other hand, suffered their first defeat in IPL history as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them comfortably by chasing down 163 with much ease.

Gujarat were defeated at the DY Patil Stadium and it is here only that they take on the Royals on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

RR vs GT Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Rajasthan and Gujarat, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. But gripping the ball is going to be tough because of the presence of dew

RR vs GT DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report

For today’s match between Rajasthan and Gujarat, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 65-81%. The temperature will hover between 30 and 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. There will be a lot of dew as the match is night time and the dew point is 23 Degree Celcius

RR vs GT Live Streaming

The RR vs GT match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This match between Rajasthan and Gujarat can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between RR and GT would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 14, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

