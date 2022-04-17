IPL 2022: RCB skipper du Plessis feels 'lucky' to have Karthik on his side

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore name Faf du Plessis as new captain
IPL 2022 RCB vs DC Highlights: Karthik, Hazlewood lead Bangalore to victory
Needed a leader who commands respect: Kohli on Du Plessis joining RCB
IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Highlights: Rawat overshadows Surya, RCB win its third
IPL2022 auction: RCB bags Faf for Rs 7 cr, Lucknow de Kock for Rs 6.75 cr
-
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis lavished praises on Dinesh Karthik after the wicketkeeper-batter's knock helped his side in defeating Delhi Capitals.
Spectacular half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik were backed by spirited performances from bowlers as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their IPL 2022 match here at Wankhede Stadium.
"I think it is important from the top-order perspective. Batting again was a little tricky. But Maxi put the pressure back on them. But then two guys in form did well for us. Today was a bit about some planning. We haven't been as good as we would have wanted at the death. The bowlers were fantastic today. Most teams can fall away quickly seeing so much of dew. But we stuck to our plans. Nice thing to have experience," said du Plessis in a post-match presentation.
"When it is going well or not, you can reinforce the trust. DK is in the form of his life. Obviously lucky to have him in our side. I would like to have guys tell me before the game if there would be dew or not. Maybe on tired wickets, we will bat first. Just one game at a time. It is important to stay calm and composed," he added.
Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a sublime knock of 55 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a defendable target of 189/5. For DC, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel bagged one wicket each.
For RCB, this is their 4th win in six matches in the Indian Premier League 2022 which has taken them to the third spot. While for Delhi this is their third loss in five matches.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor