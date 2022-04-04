IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

suffered a huge defeat against Rajasthan Royals in its first match in the 2022. There were a lot of things that the Orange Army needed to po0nder upon after the game. However, the form of Aiden Markram and Washington Sudar was something to be cherished.

They would now be up against Super Giants, one of the two new franchises in the league. LSG came back well as they chased down more than 200 against Chennai Super Kings in their second game after being beaten in the last over in their season opener against fellow newbies Gujarat Giants.

SRH vs LSG Pitch Report

The Pitch at the DY Patil Stadium has so far been a true wicket as it has helped those bowlers who could either swing or turn the ball with their talent. And at the same time, there is enough bounce and pace in the wicket that the ball comes on the bat very nicely and batters can play their strokes on the rise.

SRH vs LSG DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report

Though Navi Mumbai had been less dew prone in the initial games, tonight, the humidity is going to be extremely as it will move from 72% at 07:00 pm IST to 82% at 11:00 pm IST which is the entire match hours. The dew point is 25 Degrees Celcius while the temperatures during the match hours will hover between 30 to 28 Degree Celcius.

In the last match between CSK and PBKS at Brabourne Stadium, a chemical was spread on the ground to reduce the effect of the dew and it worked fine as well. It would be interesting to see if it is used in this game too.

The SRH vs LSG match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The match between SRH and LSG would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 04, 2022, at the Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

People can watch Kane Williamson’s take on KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between SRH and LSG can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.