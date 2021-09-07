ISL champions Mumbai City FC sign experienced midfielder Bradden Inman

-
Reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Australian midfielder Bradden Inman ahead of the upcoming season.
The Australian midfielder joins the franchise on a season-long contract until May 2022.
A product of English club Newcastle United's youth academy, Inman played his football for over 10 years in England, turning out for clubs like Crewe Alexandra, Peterborough United, and Rochdale AFC.
In 2019, the Adelaide-born player returned to Australia to ply his trade for A-League club Brisbane Roar, where he scored four goals and provided five assists in 25 appearances in the 2019-20 season.
The 29-year-old midfielder joined ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and was loaned out to Odisha FC during the January transfer window.
He made a total of 13 appearances in the ISL 2020-21 season, registering a goal and two assists to his name.
After the conclusion of the ISL 2020/21 season, Inman signed a short-term deal with the A-League club Western United, where he made five appearances for them.
"I am pleased to join the defending champions Mumbai City FC. They have a clear goal and ambition about where they see themselves in the immediate, which is to win trophies and be one of the best clubs in Asia, and my goal will be to do my best in my bid to help the club achieve its objectives, Inman was quoted as saying in a media release.
Head Coach, Sergio Lobera, on his part, said, "He's a quality player, and he is someone who will strengthen our attacking unit. His strong play-making skills will bring a lot of intensity and energy into the side.
