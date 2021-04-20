ISL: Mumbai City extend winger Bipin Singh's contract till 2025

-
ALSO READ
Winning matches best way to adapt to new style: Mumbai City FC boss Lobera
ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City breeze past Bengaluru FC with clinical win
Mumbai City coach Lobera expecting difficult game against NorthEast United
European football split as big clubs agree to form breakaway league
Free-flowing football on cards in ISL match between FC Goa and Mumbai City
-
Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC on Monday extended the contract of 26-year-old winger from Manipur, Bipin Singh, till May 2025.
Bipin, who mostly warmed the bench in his first couple of seasons with the club, became one of the first names on the team sheet under chief coach Sergio Lobera in Mumbai City's recently concluded campaign.
The winger had a season to remember as Mumbai City got their hands on both the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.
Bipin, who was part of the I-League club Shillong Lajong between 2012 and 2017, struck the only hat-trick of the 2020-21 ISL season in a sublime performance against Odisha FC.
His 90th-minute goal in the ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan sealed Mumbai City's maiden title in the premier football competition.
Bipin, who has made 45 appearances for the club, racked up six goals and four assists in his 22 games this season. His exploits at Mumbai City earned him his maiden call-up to the national team and Bipin made his international debut in a friendly against Oman.
"I cannot express my joy enough to be able to extend my stay here with Mumbai City. Since joining the club in 2018, I've felt at home and Mumbai City has helped me become a better footballer.
"The ambition at Mumbai City is to be at the top, to win silverware and I feel proud to have been a part of such a historic season with the club, winning the double. I honestly believe that this is only the beginning," he said.
Head coach Lobera said, "It's difficult to find an immensely-talented player like Bipin. I have worked with so many footballers but Bipin's work rate and his willingness to learn stand out."
--IANS
akm/kh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor