ISL: Hyderabad FC extends head coach Manuel Marquez's term for 2 years

side Hyderabad FC has extended head coach Manuel Manolo Marquez's contact for two years, the club said on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Spaniard, who joined Hyderabad in August 2020, has signed a deal which will keep him with the side till the end of the 2022-23 season.

"The continuity at the club, with players as well as the staff is really good. When things are working well, you should not change much, so I am very pleased to sign the new contract," Marquez said in a statement issued by the club.

"Sometimes the second year is more difficult than the first. This season, we are a surprise to the league but next season, I am sure will not be the same. There will be more pressure, but if we work hard, and strive to improve like we did in this season, we can surely have a good season, next year as well."



Hyderabad are currently placed fourth in the ISL standings with 23 points from 16 games.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, "We are extremely delighted that Manolo has signed a two-year extension with us. He took over a massive challenge at HFC and he has not only brought us and the fans delight with results on the pitch, but he has also brought in an attractive style of play."



Hyderabad will take on SC East Bengal in their 17th round clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.

