Jasprit Bumrah is now India's highest T20 wicket taker with 64 scalps

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
Jasprit Bumrah can take 400 Test wickets if he stays fit: Curtly Ambrose
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
-
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became India's leading wicket taker in the shortest format when he dismissed two batters during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland to take his tally to 64, here.
The Gujarat pacer achieved the feat when he castled Mark Watt in the 18th over of the game.
Bumrah, who had match figures 2/10, now has 64 T20 wickets from 54 matches. He surpassed spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 63 wickets from 49 matches.
Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is third with 55 wickets from 48 matches and is followed by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (50 wickets from 52) and Ravindra Jadeja (43 wickets from 54 matches).
The right-arm speedster Bumrah had made his T20 debut against Australia, at Adelaide in January 2016.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor