Australia cannot afford slip-up against WI in their bid for T20 WC semis

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
IND vs NZ WTC final reserve day, prize money, free telecast, streaming
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
-
Their campaign back on track after drubbing Bangladesh in their previous game, Australia cannot afford slip-up against an unpredictable West Indies in their final Super 12 match as they look to seal a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.
After losing to arch-rivals England last Saturday, Australia bounced back with a record eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday which boosted their net run rate from -0.627 to +1.031.
Still, a win may not be enough for the Aaron Finch-led side to book a last-four berth if the Proteas manage to beat the Englishmen by a margin that would better their NRR than Australia's in Saturday's another Group 1 match in Sharjah.
If lucky, a loss against West Indies still could hand Australia a semi-final spot as Group 1 runners-up if England make it five out of five, beating South Africa.
So, there's a lot at stake for both Australia and South Africa. Australia are currently occupying the second spot ahead of the Proteas by virtue of better NRR in the Group 1 table.
Facing such an uncertain scenario, the Australians cannot afford to be complacent. Moreover, a bruised and battered Caribbeans, who are the defending champions, would look to salvage some pride and bow out of the showpiece with a win.
Australia, the 2010 runners-up, had made their last semi-final appearance in 2012 when they were eliminated by the eventual champions West Indies.
The two-time defending champions West Indies side failed to live up to their reputation as they relied heavily on their ageing stars like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard.
From crashing to 55 all out in their group opener against England to faltering against Sri Lanka on Thursday that sent them out of reckoning for a semifinal spot, it just did not work out for West Indies.
Australia, on the other hand, are beginning to peak at the right time in their bid to win their only missing title.
Their bowling attack came to the fore in their eight-wicket win over Bangladesh that came with 82 balls to spare -- the highest T20I win between two Full Member teams.
While the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc gave the opening blows, leg spinner Adam Zampa polished off the tail en route to a career-best 5/19.
Even Glenn Maxwell (2-0-6-1) was tidy with his part-time off-spin and the team would only hope that he starts firing with his bat also.
Their inconsistent top-order also got some boost with the return of Mitchell Marsh at No 3. Marsh blasted 16 not out off five balls, including a six against Taskin Ahmed, to seal the issue after skipper Finch laid the foundation with a 40.
They would hope that the likes of David Warner and Maxwell get into the groove against the misfiring Windies as they may stick to an unchanged XI.
The Teams (from)
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Match starts at 3.30pm IST.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor