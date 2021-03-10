Jeet, Payas enter semifinals of Junior and Youth National TT C'ship

Top-seeded Jeet Chandra outwitted Chinmaya Somaiya in the youth boys quarterfinals of the UTT 82nd Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships here on Wednesday.

Jeet entered the semi-finals, beating Somaiya 4-3, but defending champion SFR Snehit bit the dust as seventh-seeded Payas Jain accounted for him 4-2.

Fifth-seed Raegan Albuquerque from Maharashtra upset fourth-seed Manush Shah and unseeded Anukram Jain downed Wesley Do Rosario of Haryana to complete the semi-final line-ups.

Results:



Youth Boys: Quarterfinals: Jeet Chandra (Har) bt Chinmaya Somaiya (Mah) 11-5, 5-11, 11-9, 11-6, 4-11, 7-11, 11-8, Raegan Albuquerque (Mah) bt Manush Shah (Guj) 5-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-9, 11-1, 11-5, Anukram Jain (RSPB) bt Wesley Do Rosario (Har) 13-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, Payas Jain (Del) bt SFR Snehit (Telg) 11-7, 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 6-11, 11-9.

Pre-quarterfinals: Jeet Chandra bt K. Yengkhom (Man) 11-9, 12-10, 11-3, 11-4, Chinmaya Somaiya bt Shreyaans Goal (Del) 22-6, 22-9, 20-23, 24-22, 22-5, Raegan Albuquerque bt Nikhil Kumar (Pun) 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8,3, 11-4, Manush Shah bt Vansh Singhal (Har) 11-4, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7, Anukram Jain bt Ashwin Subramanian (Mah) 11-4, 14-12, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, Wesley Do Rosario bt Deepit Patil (Mah) 7-11, 9-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5, Payas Jain bt H. Jeho 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 12-10, 13-11, SFR Snehit bt Agniv Bhaskar Gohain (Asm) 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7, 12-10.

Junior Boys: Quarterfinals: Varun Shankar (Telg) bt Riswav Dey (Ben) 11-6, 11-4, 11-8, 11-7, Payas Jain (Del) bt Soumyadeep Sarkar (Ben) 11-6, 11-4, 11-7, 11-7, Deepit Patil (Mah) H.Jeho (Miz) 11-5, 7-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 15-13, Yashansh Malik (Del) bt Agniv Bhaskar Gohain (Asm) 11-4, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 12-10.

Pre-quarterfinals: Riswa Dey bt Arush Dutt (Del) 15-17, 11-4, 11-7, 4-11, 11-6, Varun Shankar bt Jash Modi (Mah) 11-2, 11-9, 11-8, Soumyadeep Sarkar bt Samyak Kashyap (Kar) 11-8, 11-9, 12-10, Payas Jain bt Sarth Mishra (TTFI) 8-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-9, 11-9, H. jeho bt Aadarsh Om Chetri (Del) 8-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, Deepit Patil bt Preyesh Raj Suresh (TNTTA) 11-2, 11-8 11-7, Agniv Bhaskar Gohain bt Chtrax Bhatt (Guj) 11-7, 10-12, 9-11, 12-10, 11-9, Yashansh Mali bt Divyansh Srivastava (UP) 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8.

