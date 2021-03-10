Racing Team India to be 1st Indian team to compete at Le Mans

-
ALSO READ
Racing Team India makes ALMS debut in Dubai, on track for Le Mans
US investment group MSP Sports buys 15% stake in F1 racing team McLaren
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton signs 1-year deal to stay at Mercedes
F1 driver Romain Grosjean escapes after horror crash at Bahrain GP
F1 icon Michael Schumacher's son Mick to race for team Haas in 2021
-
Racing Team India is set to become the first Indian team to compete in the iconic '24 Hours of Le Mans' later this year.
The team, which features an all-Indian driver line up of Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao, will compete in the LMP2-AM category of the endurance race event after securing a spot in the 62-car entry list.
The race will be running its 89th edition this year at its traditional home of Circuit de la Sarthe on August 21 and 22.
"This is a proud moment not just for our team, but for our nation as a whole. Racing at Le Mans with an Indian team is a dream I have nurtured since 2009 when I first visited the Circuit de la Sarthe. I would like to thank all of our sponsors and partners, and especially the ACO and the Asian Le Mans Series team, without whose support this wouldn't have been possible. It's been a long time coming but finally we're all set to put Indian motorsport on the global endurance racing map," said Karthikeyan.
The team finished fifth in its maiden outing at the Asian Le Mans series this year, where Karthikeyan, Maini and Rao competed in an LMP2-spec Oreca-07 prototype car.
--IANS
rkm/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor