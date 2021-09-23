Juventus snatch first victory in new Serie A season with win over Spezia

-
The 36 times champions Juventus finally claimed their first victory in the new Serie A season, after a 3-2 win over Spezia in a thriller.
The Old Lady had a poor start to the season, just collecting two points in the opening four rounds after losing two matches.
But with Federico Chiesa back to action and Moise Kean starting at center-forward, Juventus, who won their last title in 2019-20, broke the deadlock in the 28th minute as Adrien Rabiot nodded a Leonardo Bonucci's long pass for Kean, who smashed in from the edge of the box, scoring the first goal since his return.
The home side got back on level terms minutes later when Emmanuel Gyasi's scorcher curled into the top corner, and he imitated ex-Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration.
Spezia turned around the game straight after the break, as Janis Antiste shook off Bonucci's defense to finish with a daisy-cutter on Wednesday night, reports Xinhua.
In a desperate bid to avoid another defeat, Juve fought back as Chiesa won back possession and found the net in the 66th minute before Matthijs De Ligt scored the winner four minutes later.
"The most important thing is we won and I'm pleased because we had to dig in to get it. We'll savor this win now and from tomorrow we'll concentrate on trying to win our first game at home," said Juve's coach Massimiliano Allegri.
Elsewhere, Theo Hernandez scored one and set up another, helping AC Milan extend their unbeaten run as they conquered Venezia 2-0. The Rossoneri now levels with Inter Milan on 13 points but rank second on inferior goal difference. Empoli beat Cagliari 2-0 away, and Salernitana drew with Hellas Verona 2-2.
