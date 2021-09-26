Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins silver at World Archery Championship

Jyothi Surekha Vennam has bagged a silver medal in the women's compound event at the ongoing World Championship in Yankton.

World number three Sara Lopez of Colombia defeated Jyothi 146-144 in the summit clash.

The Indian archer had defeated Andrea Becerra of Mexico 148-146 to enter her third finals of the tournament.

Earlier, the Indian women's and mixed compound teams managed to win silver medals at the ongoing World Championships in Yankton.

India women's team comprising Jyothi, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar suffered a defeat at the hands of Colombia's Sara Lopez, Alejandra Usquiano and Nora Valdez. Colombia defeated India 229-224.

On the other hand, the Indian mixed pair duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost to the Colombian pair. The Colombian pair defeated Verma and Vennam 145-150 in the summit clash.

