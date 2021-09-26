Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins silver at World Archery Championship

-
ALSO READ
Archery WC: Indian women's compound team in final, men lose in quarters
National Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri dies at 75 due to cardiac arrest
Indian women's recurve archery team fails to book berth for Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Indian hockey teams unlikely to compete in Birmingham CWG: IOA chief
-
Jyothi Surekha Vennam has bagged a silver medal in the women's compound event at the ongoing World Archery Championship in Yankton.
World number three Sara Lopez of Colombia defeated Jyothi 146-144 in the summit clash.
The Indian archer had defeated Andrea Becerra of Mexico 148-146 to enter her third finals of the tournament.
Earlier, the Indian women's and mixed compound teams managed to win silver medals at the ongoing Archery World Championships in Yankton.
India women's team comprising Jyothi, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar suffered a defeat at the hands of Colombia's Sara Lopez, Alejandra Usquiano and Nora Valdez. Colombia defeated India 229-224.
On the other hand, the Indian mixed pair duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost to the Colombian pair. The Colombian pair defeated Verma and Vennam 145-150 in the summit clash.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor