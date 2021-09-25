IPL 2021, RCB vs MI playing 11: Run-fest on the cards in high-octane clash

-
In Match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday
While playoffs might not be an issue for RCB wbo are on the 3rd place in IPL points table, Mumbai would look to up their game after losing their previous clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) playing 11 Probables
RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat/Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David/Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini/Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal
MI playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
RCB vs MI head-to-head stats
Total matches played: 28
RCB won: 11
MI won: 17
When will the RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?
The RCB vs MI match is scheduled to take place on September 26, Sunday.
Where will RCB vs MI match will be played?
The venue for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians T20 match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the match timings for the T20 match between RCB vs MI?
The IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the RCB vs MI IPL match live toss take place?
The RCB vs MI live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match live in India?
The RCB vs MI will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of RCB vs MI IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh, Roosh Kalaria.
