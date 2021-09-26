- 'Economy shifting to different plane', India needs big banks: Sitharaman
IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR LIVE TOSS to take place at 3 pm IST at Abu Dhabi today
Check IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR LIVE updates, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss and playing 11 updates
Topics
Chennai Super Kings | Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill during CSK vs KKR match. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Another common factor post the tournament's resumption is that CSK and KKR have registered both their thumping wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
CSK vs KKR playing 11
Both the teams are unlikely to make any changes in their playing 11s unless there is some sort of unreported niggle ahead of toss.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore's full schedule and squad here
CSK tentative playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full schedule, timings, squad here
KKR tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Check full squad and schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad here
CSK vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan will take place at 3 pm IST.
CSK vs KKR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
CSK vs KKR Live streaming and telecast details
The CSK vs KKR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and CSK vs KKR match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
