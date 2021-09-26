JUST IN
IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR LIVE TOSS to take place at 3 pm IST at Abu Dhabi today

Check IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR LIVE updates, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss and playing 11 updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill during CSK vs KKR match. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would look to end Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) winning momentum in the UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) when the two teams lock horns at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. Both CSK and KKR have registered two wins out of as many games post IPL's resumption in the UAE. Both the teams would be desperate to outwit each other in their bid to register a hat-trick of victories.
 
Another common factor post the tournament's resumption is that CSK and KKR have registered both their thumping wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

CSK vs KKR playing 11
 
Both the teams are unlikely to make any changes in their playing 11s unless there is some sort of unreported niggle ahead of toss.
 
CSK tentative playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

KKR tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

CSK vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
CSK vs KKR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
 
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
 
CSK vs KKR Live streaming and telecast details
 
The CSK vs KKR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for IPL live score and CSK vs KKR match updates…

