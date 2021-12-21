India vs South Africa: Pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of Test series

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Missing out in first half was disappointing, says Anrich Nortje
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Rabada, Nortje, Dwarshuis arrive in Dubai
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
-
South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming three Test series against India due to a "persistent" injury.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) did not specify the nature of injury and also did not name a replacement for Nortje who has taken 47 wickets in 12 Tests, including three five-wicket hauls.
The first Test is slated to begin in Centurion from December 26.
"Proteas bowler, Anrich Nortje, has been ruled out of the three-match, Betway Test series against India, due to a persistent injury," CSA said in a statement.
"He has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in," it added.
Nortje is well known for his exploits in the Indian Premier League where he plays for Delhi Capitals.
The Capitals have retained Nortje and not compatriot Kagiso Rabada ahead of the IPL mega auction next month. Rabada will be leading the pace attack in the Boxing Day Test.
Nortje has also played 12 ODIs and 16 T20s for South Africa.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor