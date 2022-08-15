Keshav Maharaj, Ayabonga Khaka receive top honours in 2021-22 CSA Awards

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and pacer Ayabonga Khaka were named as the Men's and Women's Cricketer of the Year at the 2021-22 Awards ceremony held virtually on Sunday evening. Maharaj and Ayabonga were also voted by their teammates to claim the Men's and Women's Players' 'Player of the Year' awards, respectively.

In the men's awards, pacer Kagiso Rabada, was named the Test Player of the Year. All-rounder Aiden Markram was named the T20 International Player of the Year, while top-order batter Janneman Malan was adjudged as the One-Day International Player of the Year.

Left-arm pace all-rounder Marco Jansen was named the International Newcomer of the Year while explosive left-handed batter David Miller clinched the SA Fans' Player of the Year award.

For The Best Delivery of the home season, voted for by the fans, off-spinner Simon Harmer took the award for the dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Durban.

In the women's categories, Lizelle Lee, who retired from international earlier this year, got the T20 International Player of the Year award, while batter Laura Wolvaardt took home the One-Day International Player of the Year award.

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba was honoured with the Makhaya Ntini Power of Award, which celebrates the perseverance, passion and the overwhelming pride of people who have used their talent to change their circumstances.

On the domestic front, Sisanda Magala won the Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season, Domestic Players' Player of the Season, and the SACA Most Valuable Player Award. Tazmin Brits took home the CSA Women's Provincial Player of the Year while Dewald Brevis was named the CSA U19 Player of the Year.

"I warmly congratulate our winners in all international, domestic, and amateur levels. The players have endured a lot during the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the conditions of our game. Our teams' tenacity is seen in the improvement of our national teams and the opportunities that our pipeline continues to provide nationwide."

"A big thank you to our umpires, grounds staff and scorers, who ensured that CSA delivers another fantastic season. Our gratitude goes out to our sponsors and partners who have stood beside us in these challenging economic times. Your support has helped us keep our cricket and pipeline programmes thriving."

"We look forward to the upcoming action-packed season as gets to host the inaugural ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup in 2023. We will also be hosting the inaugural star-studded Twenty20 competition, a first on the African continent," said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Chief Executive Officer.

