Kevin De Bruyne hits four as Man City close in on Premier League title

-
ALSO READ
Manchester City strengthens grip on EPL title by taking 8-point lead
European powers joined by Sporting in Champions League last 16
Liverpool reaches CL quarterfinals despite loss to Inter
Liverpool loses for second time in EPL, big blow to title hopes
Liverpool ousts Benfica, through to Champions League semis
-
Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals to take Manchester City four points from the Premier League title as they won 5-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.
The Belgian put City ahead in the seventh minute and, although his countryman Leander Dendoncker levelled, the Man City star promptly completed the third-quickest hat-trick from the start of a Premier League match.
De Bruyne restored the visitors' lead in the 16th minute and then scored a stunner in the 24th minute, beating players to move into space outside the box and then firing into the bottom-left corner.
De Bruyne went on to hit a fourth in the second half, before Raheem Sterling tapped home.
City have moved three points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table on 89 points with two matches remaining, while Wolves stay eighth on 50 points.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor