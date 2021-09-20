Kohli decided to step down from RCB captaincy due to workload, says coach

-
New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Monday said the reason for the batsman to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021 is nothing but an effort to manage workload.
"Till the time he retires, he wants to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore and that shows his loyalty and wants to remain part of the team and wants to concentrate on his batting and wants to perform better," his coach told ANI.
"There is no pressure on him (Kohli), pressure is only of workload, and he wants to improve on workload management so that he can concentrate better on Test cricket and ODIs and country needs him."
On the decision to quit as RCB skipper after the season, Rajkumar said it was on Kohli's mind for quite some time.
"It has been a great and inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise," Kohli said in an official statement on Sunday night.
"The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket.
