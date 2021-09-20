Rayudu's X-ray shows no fracture, should be available for RCB game: CSK CEO

-
New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Despite Chennai Super Kings pulling off a 20-run win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, there were two injury concerns that faced the team on Sunday night. While Ambati Rayudu was hit on the arm by an Adam Milne delivery, Deepak Chahar was seen struggling while bowling his last over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. But both are looking good to play the next game.
Speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said Rayudu's X-ray reports show no fracture and that is a good sign as CSK play their next game only on Friday against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
"His X-ray report showed no fracture and considering we have a few days before we play the next game against RCB, he should be available for selection," he said.
Asked about Chahar, the CEO pointed it was just cramps. "Just cramps, nothing more to it," he said.
Coming to the blockbuster clash, CSK was in a spot of bother after opting to bat against MI before Ruturaj Gaikwad played a match-winning knock. Gaikwad hit an unbeaten 88 as the MS Dhoni-led outfit posted 156/6 in the allotted twenty overs after being 24/4 inside the powerplay.
"This is my fifth Man of the Match Award in 13 games. Obviously, the situation was tough, we had lost our top-order. It was about taking responsibility and finding a way to reach 120-130. I spent some time in the middle and I reassessed the target," Gaikwad told Deepak Chahar in a video posted on iplt20.com.
Defending the total, CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo scalped three wickets and Deepak Chahar took two as Chennai won the game. Bravo said any match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) feels like a final.
"It's a good feeling, obviously against MI it's the toughest team in IPL and it's like a final playing against them, always a good feeling to win. Just tried to protect myself in the last stages of CPL and when I came over here, just had one bowling session which was yesterday, and happy to get 4 overs through today. Now I bat lower down the order with the batting line-up like CSK, for me, it's just about trying to get the momentum and try to capitalize, adjust and adapt," Bravo told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match ended.
