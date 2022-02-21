Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik part of India-UK Week of Sport celebrations

-
ALSO READ
Jhajharia honoured with Padma Bhushan, Neeraj Chopra gets Padma Shri
IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik confident of KKR qualification for Play-offs
KKR's Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breach of IPL Code of Conduct
Let's inspire youth to shine in games: PM on Neeraj Chopra's initiative
Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh to appear next on 'KBC 13' hotseat
-
The British government on Monday launched the 'India-UK Week of Sport' to celebrate the incredible "living bridge" between both nations to mark India's 75th year of Independence.
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and cricketer Dinesh Karthik are among the sportspersons celebrating the event from February 21-27, according to the UK High Commission.
It said a series of on-and off-the-field interactions will highlight the shared love of sport and the opportunities it can create for people across both nations.
The high commission said the 'Week of Sport' will showcase the best of sport with events involving Indian and British personalities reflecting on their own journeys.
"It will include Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, cricketer Dinesh Karthik, para-badminton World Champion Manasi Joshi, tennis legend Vijay Amritraj and India rugby captain Vahbiz Bharucha among others," it said in a statement.
Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, said: "The UK and India share a love for sports. Cricket, football, tennis, badminton, and hockey bring us together. The Week of Sport is a celebration of this bond and our living bridge."
"I look forward to more activities this year as India celebrates 75 years of Independence and the UK hosts the Commonwealth Games and the final match of the Test series," he said.
In the statement, the high commission said this week's activity will lead up to the 'India-UK Together 2022' initiative.
"The joint initiative, led by the British Council and the Indian Council for Cultural relations, will be launched later this year," it said.
"It will celebrate the unique connections that can help shape the future of both nations through a diverse programme of activities -- highlighting the strong cultural links between Britons and Indians -- across sport, education, the arts, and much more," the high commission said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor