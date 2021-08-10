Lionel Messi arrives in Paris ahead of reported medical with PSG

-
ALSO READ
PSG capable of doing anything: Pochettino after win over Barcelona
Neymar to miss Champions League clash against Barcelona, confirm PSG
Impossible for Barcelona to match previous salary of Messi: La Liga prez
Club Football: Barcelona's finances holding up new Lionel Messi contract
Kylian Mbappe dreaming of playing for France at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
-
Lionel Messi has arrived in Paris ahead of his reported medical with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine icon is set to put pen to paper with PSG in a new two-year deal.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is very close to joining the Parisians, having seen his 21-year stay at Camp Nou come to an end on Sunday. Messi is expected to undergo his medical on Tuesday with PSG, as per Goal.com.
Messi in a press conference had admitted that his signing with PSG remains a possibility, but nothing was certain at the moment.
But now with his arrival in the French capital, the move to PSG is being seen as imminent. Earlier, Goal.com cited L'Equipe, that Messi has agreed on a deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi is taking on a new challenge with Ligue 1 team, with a reported two-year contract -- that includes a 12-month extension option beyond that point -- set to be signed at Parc des Princes.
Earlier, Messi was set to extend his stay at FC Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal this summer. However, the club announced on Thursday that "financial and structural obstacles" meant the deal could not be completed, meaning Messi left as a free agent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor