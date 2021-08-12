Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain package includes crypto fan tokens

-
ALSO READ
Impossible for Barcelona to match previous salary of Messi: La Liga prez
Club Football: Barcelona's finances holding up new Lionel Messi contract
Lionel Messi becomes free agent as Barcelona contract expired on June 30
Lionel Messi moves closer to signing new contract with Barcelona
Emotional Lionel Messi says he wasn't prepared to leave Barcelona
-
By Simon Evans
MIAMI (Reuters) - Soccer star Lionel Messi's financial package in his move to French club Paris St Germain includes a payment in crypto currency fan tokens, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Argentine Messi left Spanish side Barcelona and signed a two-year contract with Paris St Germain (PSG), with an option for a third year, on Tuesday.
PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mitch Philips and Mark Potter)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor