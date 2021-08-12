Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain package includes crypto fan tokens

By Simon Evans

MIAMI (Reuters) - Soccer star Lionel Messi's financial package in his move to French club Paris St Germain includes a payment in crypto currency fan tokens, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Argentine Messi left Spanish side Barcelona and signed a two-year contract with Paris St Germain (PSG), with an option for a third year, on Tuesday.

PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Simon Evans

