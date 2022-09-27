LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » Sports News » News
BCCI still unsure about Shami's availability for T20Is against SA: Report
Business Standard

Maria Sakkari, Sloane Stephens win openers at Parma Ladies Tennis Open

Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Baindl 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round of the Parma Ladies Open

Topics
Tennis | sports

AP  |  Parma 

Sloane Stephens
File image of Sloane Stephens of the United States (Photo: AP | PTI)

Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Baindl 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round of the Parma Ladies Open.

Sakkari, who accepted a late wild card to the red clay court tournament, was playing her first event since losing to Wang Xiyu in the second round of the U.S. Open.

Also, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens defeated 121st-ranked Magdalena Frech 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; sixth-seeded Ana Bogdan beat Laura Pigossi 6-1, 6-2 and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova eliminated Reka-Luka Jani 6-2, 6-4.

Stephens reached the semifinals last year when the inaugural edition was held in May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tennis

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 11:01 IST

`