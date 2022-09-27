Maria Sakkari, Sloane Stephens win openers at Parma Ladies Tennis Open

-
ALSO READ
Karolina Pliskova outlasts Victoria Azarenka to enter US Open quarterfinals
Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka all out in US Open 1st round
Djokovic's players' association appoints Ahmad Nassar as executive director
Gauff, Nadal play in US Open exhibition to collect $1 mn for Ukraine
Reliance joins Indian Olympic Association as its principal partner
-
Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Baindl 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round of the Parma Ladies Open.
Sakkari, who accepted a late wild card to the red clay court tournament, was playing her first event since losing to Wang Xiyu in the second round of the U.S. Open.
Also, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens defeated 121st-ranked Magdalena Frech 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; sixth-seeded Ana Bogdan beat Laura Pigossi 6-1, 6-2 and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova eliminated Reka-Luka Jani 6-2, 6-4.
Stephens reached the semifinals last year when the inaugural edition was held in May.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 11:01 IST