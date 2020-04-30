Match-fixing row: PCB legal advisor files defamation case against Akhtar

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against the former speedster Shoaib Akhtar for his "highly inappropriate and disrespectful" remarks against the country's cricket governing body and its legal department.



Akhtar had defended in a YouTube video and criticised the three-year ban on him imposed by the Disciplinary Panel of the board.



In a statement, on Wednesday expressed disappointment over Akhtar's "poor choice of words".



"The is disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar's poor choice of words while publically commenting about the PCB's legal department and its legal advisor. The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilized society," said in a statement.





Akhtar also slammed Mohammad Amir for turning his back on Pakistan Cricket. Amir was caught in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010, but the pacer made a comeback for Pakistan. Akhtar slammed the PCB first for not setting the right examples and then said Amir did not repay the country back as he decided to turn his back on Test cricket.

"The PCB's legal advisor, Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights," it added.Akhtar, who did a video on the three-year ban imposed on the controversial has also ended up irking the Pakistan Bar Council which in a statement cautioned him to be careful with his words while talking about the legal fraternity.Akhtar had called the PCB and their legal team 'incompetent'."Why cannot you make match-fixing a criminal offence in Pakistan? You can give a jail term or seize the offenders' property, it will put fear in people, the PCB and their legal team are being incompetent, why there is no legislation to criminalise match-fixing," Akhtar had said in a video posted on his YouTube channel."Now there are people who are asking PCB to bring in legislation to criminalise match-fixing. I want to ask those people what did you do when you held positions in the PCB. There is an urgent of bringing such a law and this can only be done in the national assembly," he added.