Match-fixing row: PCB legal advisor files defamation case against Akhtar

-
ALSO READ
PSL fixing: PCB bans Umar Akmal for 3 years; harsh decision, says Kamran
Dalmiya backed Akhtar during bowling action scrutiny in 2000: Ex PCB chief
Coronavirus: Kapil Dev rejects Akhtar's pitch for India vs Pakistan series
Coronavirus: Pak postpones cricket tour after Dutch govt bans sport events
'You don't need money, everyone else does': Akhtar's reply to Kapil Dev
-
Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against the former speedster Shoaib Akhtar for his "highly inappropriate and disrespectful" remarks against the country's cricket governing body and its legal department.
Akhtar had defended Umar Akmal in a YouTube video and criticised the three-year ban on him imposed by the Disciplinary Panel of the board.
In a statement, PCB on Wednesday expressed disappointment over Akhtar's "poor choice of words".
"The PCB is disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar's poor choice of words while publically commenting about the PCB's legal department and its legal advisor. The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilized society," PCB said in a statement.
"The PCB's legal advisor, Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights," it added.
Akhtar, who did a video on the three-year ban imposed on the controversial Umar Akmal has also ended up irking the Pakistan Bar Council which in a statement cautioned him to be careful with his words while talking about the legal fraternity.
Here’s what Shoiab Akhtar said in the video
Akhtar had called the PCB and their legal team 'incompetent'.
"Why cannot you make match-fixing a criminal offence in Pakistan? You can give a jail term or seize the offenders' property, it will put fear in people, the PCB and their legal team are being incompetent, why there is no legislation to criminalise match-fixing," Akhtar had said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.
"Now there are people who are asking PCB to bring in legislation to criminalise match-fixing. I want to ask those people what did you do when you held positions in the PCB. There is an urgent of bringing such a law and this can only be done in the national assembly," he added.
Watch: Shoaib Akhtar youtube video on Umar Akmal ban