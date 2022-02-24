MCA to felicitate Rohit Sharma for becoming all-format India skipper

-
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will felicitate Rohit Sharma for becoming Indian cricket team captain in all the three formats of the game.
After the T20I and ODI captaincy, Rohit, a Mumbaikar, was appointed Test captain by the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel ahead of the series against Sri Lanka.
The decision to felicitate Rohit was taken during the MCA Apex Council meeting held here on Thursday.
"In today's Apex Council Meeting decision passed Rohit Sharma will be felicitated for becoming captain of all three formats," a MCA Apex Council member told PTI.
"Angkrish Raghuvanshi will be felicitated by MCA with a cash prize of Rs one lakh and momento," the member added.
According to the MCA functionary, India players including Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, opener Prithvi Shaw and middle order batter Shreyas Iyer will also be felicitated.
He also said that young batter Sarfaraz Khan, who is among runs in red-ball cricket, will also be felicitated for representing India A and that the function will be held before the Indian Premier League begins.
