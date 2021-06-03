Men's doubles team test positive at French Open, dropped from tournament

-
French Open organisers say that both members of a men's doubles team have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been dropped from the tournament.
The players were placed in quarantine. The tournament did not identify them.
The first team on the alternate list for men's doubles will get to compete instead.
The French tennis federation said on Wednesday night that these were the first two positives from the 2,446 coronavirus tests that have been administered on players and their entourages since the start of qualifying rounds on May 24.
