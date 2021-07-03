Mithali Raj becomes highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats

-
ALSO READ
Women's ODI: Mithali's fifty helps India post 201/8 against England
International Women's Day: Mithali Raj shares picture with her 'idol'
I look to work on my game to stay relevant, says Mithali Raj
Mithali becomes first woman cricketer to complete 7,000 ODI runs
Bowlers need to prepare better before series, says Mithali Raj
-
India captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats, overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards here on Saturday.
Mithali achieved the feat during the third and final inconsequential ODI against hosts England while chasing 220 for a consolation win.
The talismanic India batter got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Nat Schiver in the 23rd over.
Mithali now became the world's most prolific batter in women's internationals, overtaking Edwards' 10,273 runs.
India Women had already lost the three-match ODI series to England Women after losing the first two WODIs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor