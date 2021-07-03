World's third largest cricket stadium to be constructed in Jaipur

-
The stage is all set for the construction of world's third largest cricket stadium in the Pink City as the Jaipur Development Authority has allotted land to Rajasthan Cricket Association.
RCA commissioner Gaurav Goyal gave the papers of allotted land to RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot for the stadium to be constructed at Delhi Road in Chonp village.
The new stadium will have the capacity to accommodate 75,000 people and shall be constructed in two phases. Under the first phase, it shall be constructed with a capacity of 45,000 people while in the second phase, its capacity will be expanded to 30,000 people, said Gehlot.
Speaking to the media, he said, "The stadium to be constructed on around 100 acres of land and will be completed in 2.5 - 3 years with an investment of around Rs 650 crore. The BCCI has given a grant of Rs 100 crore while loan worth Rs 100 crore will be collected. Rs 90 crore will be collected by the RCA and others.
Under the first phase, investment of Rs 400 crore will be made. RCA will take a loan of Rs 100 crore, Rs 90 core will be generated via corporate box."
The new stadium will have two practice grounds, academy, club house hotel and all other state of the art facilities available in all international stadiums. RCA is also focussing on improving the stadium standards in Jodhpur as CM Ashok Gehlot has announced to organise IPL in this city, he added.
The first largest stadium -- Narendra Modi Stadium is situated in Ahmedabad while the second largest cricket stadium is situated in Australia's Melbourne.
