Shubman's stress fracture in shin could take minimum two months to heal

-
ALSO READ
BCCI SGM on May 29 to discuss hosting of T20 World Cup, domestic session
ICC rankings: New Zealand attains top spot in Test cricket for the 1st time
BCCI wins legal battle against former IPL franchise Deccan Chargers
BCCI WTC plan: 8-day bubble in India, 10-day quarantine in UK from June 2
Decision on IPL's remaining games on May 29, UAE likely to host
-
India opener batsman Shubman Gill has sustained a serious shin injury which could keep him out of action for at least two months, a BCCI source told PTI on Thursday.
It is all but certain that Gill is unlikely to feature in the upcoming five-Test series against England starting in Nottingham from August 4.
"Shubman has sustained a shin stress fracture, which will keep him out of action for minimum two months, which effectively rules him out of the first three Tests against England in August," the source said on conditions of anonymity.
"It will be a race against time to get him fit for the final two Test matches in September after completing rehabilitation," he added.
It is understood that the shin injury got aggravated during the recently-concluded World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton which india lost by 8 wickets.
"Stress fractures in shin are not very threatening but time consuming in terms of rest and rehabilitation," a former India pacer told PTI.
"If it would have been shin fracture, then it could have taken more than three months but shin stress fracture injury normally takes anything between 8 to 10 weeks to heal.
"If Gill's replacement, whether it's Mayank (Agarwal) or (KL) Rahul, does well, he might have to sit out and I believe the team management also won't show a lot of desperation in getting him fit for say, the fifth Test," the bowler said.
Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran is one of the openers on stand-by.
It is understood that physio Nitin Patel and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai will be monitoring Gill's progress in the UK.
However, it is not clear if after being formally ruled out of the tour, he will stay back or return home for his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.
The Indian team is a currently on a break and will regroup in mid July for the England series.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor