Mohammad Hafeez declines central contract offer from Pakistan Cricket Board

-
ALSO READ
PCB launches probe into players' Covid-19 cases in New Zealand
Pakistan cricket board mulls pay hike for red-ball cricketers
NZ vs Pak: Hafeez lauds Pakistan's show of resilience against New Zealand
PCB revamps pay structure, announces hike for Pak domestic cricketers
No Ind-Pak bilateral cricket until political relations normalise: PCB chief
-
Twenty20 specialist Mohammad Hafeez has declined a central contract offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board.
The allrounder politely turned down a contract offer in category C for 2020-21, the cricket board said Wednesday.
While I am disappointed, I fully respect his decision, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.
Hafeez has been one of our star performers of the season and we hope he will carry the form and momentum to Africa.
Hafeez was the world's top scorer in Twenty20 internationals last year, but he didn't feature in the recent Twenty20 series against South Africa after failing to join the team in its bio-secure bubble in time.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and lefthanded batsman Fawad Alam got promotions in the updated list of central contracts after their impressive performances last year.
Rizwan joined all-format captain Babar Azam, Azhar Ali and Shaheen Afridi in category A while Fawad, who had earlier only a domestic cricket contract, was elevated in category C.
Since the contracts were announced in May last year, Rizwan is the leading scorer for Pakistan in test matches with 529 runs in seven matches and 325 runs in Twenty20 internationals.
Alam, who was recalled to test matches last year after a 10-year absence, scored centuries in test matches against New Zealand and during the home series against South Africa.
The decision to promote players was taken by the PCB after Khan met with the chairman of selectors Mohammad Wasim and reviewed players' performance during the 2020-21 season.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor