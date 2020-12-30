NZ vs Pak: Hafeez lauds Pakistan's show of resilience against New Zealand

-
ALSO READ
Pak vs Eng 2nd Test: Pakistan's Fawad Alam makes Test comeback after 10 yrs
1st Test: New Zealand need 7 wickets, Pakistan 302 runs to win
PCB launches probe into players' Covid-19 cases in New Zealand
Eng vs Pak 2nd Test: Fawad Alam should get chance in playing 11, says Akram
Zimbabwe Cricket team set to tour Pakistan in October-November amid Covid
-
Star all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez hailed Pakistan's resilience on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand on Wednesday.
Fawad Alam's second Test ton and Mohammad Rizwan's fifth Test half-century went in vain as New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 101 runs. Day five of the first Test was an emotional joy ride. With Fawad and Pakistan skipper Rizwan weathering the storm in the first two sessions, it almost looked like the game will be drawn as the duo stitched the eighth-longest fourth-innings partnership of all time.
However, New Zealand pacers denied visitors a draw as Pakistan lost all six wickets in the concluding session of the match. Hafeez lauded the Pakistan side for showing character and fighting till the last breath.
"Team Pakistan Flag of Pakistan proud of U on showing a great resilient attitude & fought hard till the end. Strong Character shown Stay strong and comeback harder iMRizwanPa iamfawadalam25 #PakvsNz," Hafeez tweeted.
For Fawad, it was like a re-birth as he hit a Test century after 11 years. The left-handed batsman had scored a hundred on his debut in July 2009.
Hafeez hailed Fawad for proving "many many people wrong" and congratulated the southpaw for the second Test ton.
"Ur Hard work, Dedication, and Resilience proved many many wrong. Respect Red heart Well done & congratulations @iamfawadalam25 on scoring 2nd Test," Hafeez said in another tweet.
Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from January 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor