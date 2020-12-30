Most Bengal players have experience of living in bio-bubble: Laxman

Bengal players have the advantage of having spent time in a bio-secure bubble, thanks to the recent Bengal T20 Challenge, and they will find the same solitary confinement at the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy next month, says VVS Laxman, Bengal batting consultant and former India batsman.

"It's a different experience being in the bio-bubble. Luckily for the Bengal boys, they have experienced it while playing the Bengal T20 meet. I think the most important part of this is to be disciplined, follow the guidelines, and protocols because it's for the safety and well being of the players and everyone involved. It is important that the players understand that and show discipline," Laxman was quoted as saying in a press release of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

"I think the players will be happy that they are playing this tournament and [Board of Control for Cricket in India] has to be complemented for first organising the IPL in such a professional manner and I'm sure they will organise this meet also in the same manner where everyone's safety is taken care of. So, I think the players will be happy that they are playing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the small sacrifice they have to make is follow the guidelines and stay disciplined and maintain those protocols," he said.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead Bengal in the tournament that starts on January 10, and Laxman feels that the added responsibility will only raise his performance.

"I don't think captaincy will affect Abhimanyu Easwaran's performances at all. I believe with additional responsibility in fact [it will be] much better. That's what he has been doing for Bengal for so many years; he's been a prolific run-getter. He performed not only for Bengal but also in the opportunities he got for India 'A' he has done exceedingly well. That's why I don't think the extra responsibility of leading this side will affect his batting," said Laxman.

