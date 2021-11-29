New Zealand hold on for draw, deny India win in opening Test

-
ALSO READ
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand makes six changes in its playing 11
ENG vs NZ 1st Test playing 11: England's Bracey, Robinson to make debut
England vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 highlights: Match ends in a draw
England vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming, match and toss timings
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streaming available on Sony LIV app
-
New Zealand survived a testing final session to earn a draw against India in the opening Test here on Monday.
Set a target of 284, New Zealand were 165 for nine when the stumps were called after an engrossing fifth and final day at the Green Park.
New Zealand were 125 for four as they entered the third session of play.
The visitors, who resumed their second innings at their overnight score of 4 for one, lost four more wickets in the post-tea session. But the last pair of debutant Rachin Ravindra (18) and Ajaz Patel (2) held on for 52 deliveries to deny the hosts victory.
This was after the Indian spinners came to the party in the second and third sessions to put the hosts in a strong position.
Brief Scores:
India: 345 and 234/7 declared.
New Zealand: 269 and 165 for 9 in 98 overs (Tom Latham 52, William Somerville 36; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/35, Ravindra Jadeja 4/40).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor