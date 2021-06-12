Chris Woakes makes T20 comeback for England along with Dawson, Willey

-
England on Saturday recalled seasoned pace bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes to their T20 squad after more than five years for the upcoming three-match home series against Sri Lanka starting June 23.
Three players -- Liam Dawson and David Willey, apart from Woakes -- replaced the injured trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Recee Topley in the squad.
Woakes last played a T20 International for England in 2015.
"With the T20 World Cup only a few months away, this summer is about perfecting our team and continue to progress on the field," England coach Chris Silverwood said.
"We want to approach every series with an influx of players aiming to win every match and giving us the best preparation as we get closer to the tournament.
"With several high-profile players missing through injury, it allows me to look at some of our experienced players who have not featured at this level for some time.
"The likes of Chris Woakes and David Willey are very experienced cricketers, and to have them both in the mix is exciting and shows the depth of squad we have available."
England squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
