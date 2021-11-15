No Indian included in ICC's 'Team of Tournament' as Babar named 'captain'

-
No Indian cricketer figured in the ICC's T20 World Cup 'Team of the Tournament' which comprises players from six different countries, including Sri Lanka and South Africa, with Pakistan's Babar Azam being named 'captain' of the squad.
India were ousted at the group league stage after being thrashed by Pakistan and New Zealand before winning three inconsequential games against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.
The jury members did not think any of the Indian players deserving to be picked while South Africa's Aiden Markram and Anirch Nortje and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga were the players whose teams didn't qualify for the semi-finals but fore the ICC team.
Stars players from champions Australia, runners-up New Zealand, semi-finalists England and Pakistan also feature in the star-studded line up.
Opening batter and 'Player of the Tournament' David Warner, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and seamer Josh Hazlewood all made the cut for Australia after helping steer their side to their first ever T20 World Cup title.
There were also spots for England's Jos Buttler as wicketkeeper and New Zealand left-armer Trent Boult, besides Pakistan's Babar as captain and Sri Lanka star Hasaranga -- the tournament's leading wicket-taker -- in the line-up.
One of the jury members, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, said: "As with any team selection there will be varying opinions, and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad.
"The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue. This team was incredibly difficult to select over such a highly competitive tournament. Selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final."
The Team
David Warner (Australia)
Jos Buttler (wk) (England)
Babar Azam (captain, Pakistan)
Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)
Aiden Markram (South Africa)
Moeen Ali (England)
Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)
Adam Zampa (Australia)
Josh Hazlewood (Australia)
Trent Boult (New Zealand)
Anrich Nortje (South Africa)
12th: Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan).
