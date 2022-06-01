No one remembers bilateral T20 series, play shortest format in WC: Shastri

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
New IPL format: 10 teams divided in two groups; each team to play 14 games
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
Captain and coach should have a say in team selection, says Shastri
Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Teams, venue, schedule and all you need to know
-
Former India coach Ravi Shastri reckons that T20 format is not meant for bilateral series between international teams and the slam-bang style of cricket should be restricted to just World Cup.
Shastri, one of the most successful India coaches, also feels that franchise cricket together with a biennial T20 World Cup is best way forward when it comes to shortest format, considering fans' appetite for it.
Shastri's comments have come, days before India's five-mach T20 series against South Africa.
"...there's too much of bilateral stuff going on in T20 cricket. I've said that (before), even when I was the coach of India, I could see it happening in front of my eyes," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.
"It should go the football way, where, in T20 cricket, you just play the World Cup. Bilateral tournaments - no one remembers."
Shastri, whose tenure as India coach ended last year, said he doesn't "remember a single (T20) game in the last six-seven years as coach of India, barring the World Cup."
"A team wins the World Cup, they will remember it. Unfortunately, we didn't, so I don't remember that either.
"Where I am coming from is: you play franchise cricket around the globe; each country is allowed to have their franchise cricket, which is their domestic cricket, and then, every two years, you come and play a World Cup."
The IPL media and broadcasting rights for the next five-year cycle are going to go up for sale in June.
Discussing the future of IPL, former India opener Akash Chopra said: "I actually foresee there might be two editions of the IPL in every calendar year. And that's not too far away."
Shastri agreed with Chopra.
"That's the future," he said.
"It could be tomorrow - 140 games, split 70-70. In two seasons. You never know. That's the way it's going to go. That's the way it's developed as a beast of a property. And you cannot hide away from that.
"You might think that's overdose, but nothing is overdose in India. I have been sitting outside the bubble, I have been watching people, how they have seen, how they have reviewed these last few months, especially [after coming] out of Covid. And they are loving every bit of it, and they are almost having withdrawal symptoms."
The 2022 season of IPL ended on Sunday with newcomers Gujarat Titans lifting the trophy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor