IPL 2021: RCB will be a lot stronger with Kohli's opening, says Vaughan

(RCB) will benefit from skipper opening the innings, said former England captain Michael Vaughan.



Kohli had said that he would open the batting for RCB after India's fifth T20I against England.

"He (Kohli) could bat anywhere but I think they (India and RCB) have found something. I think RCB will be a lot stronger by having him at the top of the order," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.



"He will be so consistent on those wickets. If you ask any batsman that's worth any kind of salt 'Where would you like to bat in India?', and you'll get 'I'll open the batting please'. I think he will have some fun over the next few months opening the batting. We are going to see some fine innings," the former England skipper added.

Kohli had opened the innings with Rohit Sharma in the fifth T20I and their 94-run stand helped India beat England by 36 runs and win the series. While the partnership was finally broken in the ninth over when Rohit fell to Ben Stokes, Kohli stuck around and ended the game unbeaten on 80 off 52 balls as India scored a mammoth 224/2.



Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 17 balls) and Hardik Pandya (39 off 17 balls) scored quick runs around Kohli.