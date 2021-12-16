Not good to point fingers on anybody, Kohli's timing not right: Kapil Dev

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
Sourav Ganguly moves HC for enforcement of 2018 arbitration award
Thank Virat Kohli for his tremendous performance as T20I captain: Ganguly
-
World Cup-winning former India skipper Kapil Dev feels Virat Kohli's statements that exposed his differences with the BCCI on the issue of captaincy were ill-timed as they created an unsavoury controversy just ahead of a crucial tour to South Africa.
In the pre-departure press-conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kohli dismissed as "inaccurate" BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's statement that the Board had requested him not to step down as T20I captain. The comment exposed the underlying tension between Kohli and the administrators after he was removed as ODI skipper as well earlier this month.
"It is not good to point fingers on anybody at this point in time. The South Africa tour is coming and please pay attention to the tour," Kapil told 'ABP News' when asked about Kohli's remarks.
"I would say Board president is Board president but yes the Indian cricket team captain is also a big thing. But talking badly about each other in public, I don't think it is a good thing, whether it is Sourav or Kohli."
The 62-year-old, who led India to the 1983 World Cup title, urged Kohli to take control of the situation and think about the country.
"Aap situation ko control kijiye, behtar ye hai ki aap desh ke baare mein sochiye (Please control the situation and it's better to think about the country now)," said the former skipper who played 134 Tests between 1978 and 1994 and took 434 wickets along with making 5248 runs.
"Jo galat hai woh kal pata chal hi jayega but I don't think it is right to stoke a controversy before a tour," he opined
The Indian Test team, led by Kohli, departed for South Africa on Thursday for a three-match series beginning at Centurion on December 26. India will also play three ODIs after the Test series.
The BCCI has not yet reacted to Kohli's comments.
The superstar batter had also stated that he was informed about the end of his ODI captaincy tenure before the selection of the Test team for South Africa earlier this month.
He said he could understand the reasons for that decision as the team had not won an ICC trophy under him.
Kohli had also assured full support to new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor