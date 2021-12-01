Not many leg-spinners have Test ambitions these days: Sivaramakrishnan

-
ALSO READ
Nitin Spinners soars 18% in 3-days as CARE revises rating outlook to stable
Deepak Spinners zooms 18%, hits new high after Dolly Khanna buys 1% stake
Boult hopes playing Edgbaston Test will put him in good stead for WTC final
ENG vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 highlights: Conway hits ton on debut; NZ 246/3
ENG vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 highlights: Hosts recover after Conway's 200
-
Former India player Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on Wednesday rued that the current leg-spinners don't have the ambition to play Test cricket and he partially blamed it on too much stress on reverse swinging the ball these days.
Leg-spinners would form the core of a team's attack in the past. But since the retirement of legendary Shane Warne and Anil Kumble, there has been less impact from leg-spinners in the gruelling Test format.
"I don't see too many leg-spinners have the ambitions to play Test cricket, they're quite happy with playing white-ball cricket. It really pains me," Sivaramakrishnan, himself a former India leg-spinner, said in a virtual interaction.
"I'm really disappointed with the kind of results that the leg-spinners have shown. Basically, because they are only successful in white ball cricket when batters are looking to attack, they get wickets."
Sivaramakrishnan, who has played nine Tests and 16 ODIs for India, said the quality of a leg-spinner can be tested only when he plays in a Test with three close-in fielders.
"In modern day cricket, all these leg-spinners have been successful, only because the batters go for big shots, and make the mistake.
"I don't know if I can remember when a leg-spinner played a Test match (for India)."
Amit Mishra was the last leg-spinner to play Test cricket for India in 2016.
The story is similar in world cricket too as the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa (Australia) and Adil Rashid (England) are mostly preferred in white ball formats.
Blaming it on reversing the ball, he said: "A lot of reverse swing has ruined the careers of some of the spinners overall.
"Because the old ball is now being used for reverse swing and one of the spinners that miss out maybe the leg-spinner. So the onus is on the captain to manage his bowler."
Sivaramakrishnan, who made his India debut as a 17-year-old during the tour of West Indies, said the initiative has to come from the cricketer.
"They should have the mindset to bowl even if they go for a boundary, to flight the ball if there's nothing in the pitch then deceive him in the air.
"If the pitches are good, you have to have a lot of variations and to bowl with accuracy and bowl in the right zones. I think the modern day leg-spinners do not have that. I don't see any leg-spinner in the world having that kind of control."
He said a leg-spinner has to be ready to bowl long spells, for which he has to do hard practice at the nets.
"If you have to bowl 180 balls, you have to work really really hard. You can't just bowl 30-40 balls and run away."
Sivaramakrishnan is part of the Tamil Commentary Panel for the upcoming Ashes Tour on SONY TEN 4 from December 8-January 18, 2022.
He said newly-appointed Australia captain Pat Cummins would have a tough time managing the team and himself during the Ashes.
"Being a bowler, it's not easy for Cummins because he will not only have to manage himself but the other other bowlers."
Cummins was named captain for Australia's Ashes defence against England after Tim Paine pulled himself out citing "mental health break" in the wake of his text message scandal.
"He's got a lot of work to do. Generally if the batters does the captaincy, it's a lot easier for the bowlers.
"This particular Australian team under Pat Cummins, how they are going to prove themselves and if they get the Ashes, is a big, big mystery, and we'll have to wait and see," he concluded.
The Ashes get underway at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 8.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor